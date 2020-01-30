Bar Louie won’t open at Nexton Square as previously announced, but the development’s patrons may not miss it.
The burgers-and-drinks chain this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after shuttering 38 of its 134 stores across the country, according to multiple media reports. Thirty years after opening its first location in Chicago, Bar Louie was forced to deal with a significant sale decline attributed to rapid expansion, a corporate strategy which situated restaurants near shopping malls and an “inconsistent brand experience,” the Chicago Tribune explained.
Although the 24 franchised Bar Louie locations weren’t affected by the closures, a Nexton Square spokeswoman says the Summerville operator decided to rebrand his forthcoming restaurant in light of the bankruptcy.
He “still plans to open at Nexton Square under a different name with a similar menu,” Brittany Elliott of RealtyLink says. She declined to reveal the restaurateur's identity.
On its website, Bar Louie promises prospective customers they will “never have to endure annoying blinking, vibrating pagers, snooty waiters or ultra-hip menus.” In addition to burgers, its online food menu lists flatbreads, salads and chocolate desserts.
An opening date for the restaurant which isn’t Bar Louie hasn’t been announced, Elliott says.