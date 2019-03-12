Rita Lazar six years ago celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by making Watergate salad, and Dukes BBQ customers have insisted upon it ever since.
“I was just trying to be creative because you’re supposed to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day,” says Lazar, who’s in charge of the vegetables and desserts on the James Island buffet. “I got the recipe off a Jell-O package.”
While customers may have seasonal reason to dig into Watergate salad this week, it’s now a daily fixture along with banana pudding and strawberry shortcake. All three items are shrouded with so much Cool Whip that the first customer of the day often has to rely on Lazar to reveal which dessert is which. She estimates she goes through a case of Cool Whip a week.
Watergate salad is unique to the Dukes on Folly Road. Although there are Dukes BBQ restaurants across the eastern portion of South Carolina, it’s not so much a chain as a collection of chains, all of which can trace their origins back to Orangeburg County. Dukes BBQ on James Island is owned by the same man who owns the Dukes BBQ in Walterboro, which has about three times as much square footage and serves peach cobbler.
Prior to introducing Watergate salad (“with permission,” she notes), Lazar regularly prepared “something called strawberry ambrosia. It looked like Pepto-Bismol. By contrast, Watergate salad gets its signature light green hue from packaged pistachio pudding.
What’s less clear is where the concoction picked up its name, since Kraft denies it used the familiar term to promote its new pudding flavor in 1975. But it did then issue a recipe for Pistachio Pineapple Delight that featured the same ingredients.
“You add crushed pineapples, pecans and mini marshmallows,” Lazar explains. “It’s awesome.”
And it’s always on the buffet.