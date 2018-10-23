Sitting at the wooden bar at Paddock & Whisky in the Terrace Theater center on James Island feels a bit like being inside a bourbon barrel, what with scorched wood on everything from the bar top to the ceiling planks. And that's how partners Reid Stone and Chris Van Liew wanted it to feel.
The duo's goal was to create a comfortable neighborhood bar that leaned heavily on a curated bourbon selection to attract those with a nose for whiskey, but at the same time be a place vodka-and-soda drinkers wouldn't feel ostracized.
It shouldn't be hard for them to find the whiskey drinkers with their high-end selection of six house bourbons that are poured at $5, but they're not sure it will impress members of the Charleston Brown Water Society, to which they both belong.
"Those guys are pretty hard to impress," says Van Liew, who's hopeful the overall selection will help win that crowd over. "We have Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Four Roses 130th Anniversary, Jefferson's Presidential, Weller."
If that list means nothing to you, it resonates with fans of bourbon who are always on the hunt for a bar that treats their favorite spirit with respect.
The impetus for Paddock & Whisky came from Stone, who is part of the Home Team BBQ family and the creative force behind local band Guilt Ridden Troubadour. "I've always had this idea," says Stone. "I put Home Team on the brown water path and have always wanted to open a bourbon bar, something fun like this."
Stone's Home Team connection came into play with Taylor Garrigan, Home Team's executive chef/partner, who consulted, along with Van Liew's mother-in-law, on the small menu.
"I wanted to do a muffaletta," says Stone. "And Chris said, 'turns out my mother-in-law makes killer sandwiches.'"
So they put her in the kitchen with Garrigan and they came up with the aforementioned sandwich in addition to a hot ham and cheese and a turkey russian. Snacks are kept simple too with pimento cheese, sweet potato hummus with pita chips, crudites, and a snack board.
On Wednesday nights, they host Curry Nights from the team behind Folly Beach's Jack of Cups restaurant, mainly because the couple lives in the neighborhood.
"There's a ton of really cool people in this neighborhood," says Stone. "You've got artists and F&B people, not just workers but executive chefs and restaurant owners. They all live right here in the Terrace."
To cultivate that neighborhood vibe and encourage conversation, the two televisions over the bar play videos of babblings brooks and crackling fires, and might show a football game or two on Saturdays for the SEC crowd.
Paddock & Whisky, located at 1956 Maybank Hwy., opens daily at 4 p.m.