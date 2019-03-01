There are tearooms that try to distinguish themselves by serving ham biscuits and Huguenot torte at odd times, such as October. But the heart of tea room season runs approximately from the end of Charleston Wine + Food to the start of Spoleto Festival USA, which means it typically coincides with shad roe and soft-shell crabs on the Lowcountry culinary calendar. In other words, spring is an excellent time to eat around here.
Tearooms are foremost a charitable endeavor, dating back to the 1940s when Old St. Andrew’s sold lunches to underwrite church repair projects. Now the programs raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various church initiatives.
And while doing good is an admirable reason for tearoom patronage, plenty of customers are also drawn by the chance to see friends and revel in old-fashioned desserts, such as coconut cake, pound cake, lemon pie, tipsy pudding, pecan pie and Lady Baltimore cake. Experienced tearoom goers know to claim their desserts when volunteers carrying the tray come around, and not to be shy about helping themselves to two.
Here’s this year’s tea room calendar:
MARCH 11-16
What: Old St. Andrew’s Parish Church Tea Room & Gift Shop
Where: 2604 Ashley River Road
When: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Why go: Not only is Old St. Andrew’s the oldest of the area tearooms: It’s one of the last sources of shrimp paste.
More info: oldstandrews.org/tearoom | 843-270-0793
MARCH 25-30
What: St. Paul’s Tea Room and Gift Shop
Where: 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville
When: Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Why go: St. Paul’s is known for its tomato pie.
More info: stpaulssummerville.org | 843-873-1991
APRIL 29-MAY 4
What: The St. Philips Tea Room
Where: 142 Church St.
When: Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Why go: Lunch at St. Philips is accompanied by live piano music.
More info: stphilipschurchsc.org | 843-722-7734
MAY 20-26
What: Second Presbyterian Church
Where: 342 Meeting St.
When: Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Why go: Second Presbyterian is the lone church offering Sunday tearoom service.
More info: 2ndpc.org | 843-723-9237
MAY 27-JUNE 1
What: Grace Church Cathedral Tea Room and Boutique
Where: 98 Wentworth St.
When: Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Why go: Grace’s Tea Room was featured on Sara Moulton’s PBS show, “Sara’s Weeknight Meals.”
More info: gracechurchcharleston.org | 843-723-4575
