A candidate guide for Charleston area voters heading to the polls with restaurants in mind

Wait, what’s a voter’s guide doing in the Food section?

For many avid eaters, finding politics in the section is about as distasteful as finding a fly in their soup. They’d prefer peach cobbler recipes and patty melt roundups. But that stance ignores two importance realities.

First, food is inherently political. Our meal choices have economic, environmental and cultural consequences, even if we’re just boiling spaghetti for dinner.

Food sections have long been political, too: In the 1960s and 1970s, many newspapers publishers didn’t bother reading their own “women’s pages,” so food editors had latitude to lobby for food stamps and government-funded child care, sometimes directly contradicting the paper’s editorial board.

Which is to say, the Food section is a reflection of the real world, not a refuge from it.

And that brings us around to the second essential reality of 2020: Elected officials shut down restaurants, and restaurants are unlikely to recover without elected officials’ help.

As Mike Whatley, vice president of state and local affairs for the National Restaurant Association, puts it, “It’s really incumbent for anyone who loves restaurants to vote and vote carefully.”

In that spirit, the following voter’s guide was developed specifically for people who care about the future of restaurants and the welfare of people who work in them.

That meant the questions posed to candidates were extremely narrowly focused. Countless other issues which pertain to the nation’s food supply were beyond the scope of this survey, including agriculture, fishery, health care and immigration policies.

Still, even within the realm of restaurants, there is plenty to discuss and debate.

The Post and Courier Food section earlier this month sent a restaurant-themed questionnaire to every candidate in the Charleston area for state or local legislative office, as well as all candidates statewide for federal legislative office. Seventeen of them submitted responses, which appear here, unedited, save for minor spelling and style modifications.

While every candidate vying to represent at least one voter in Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester counties was contacted, only races in which one or more candidate filled out a survey are listed here.

There are no “right” answers to the questions, which don’t represent any particular group’s agenda. The National Restaurant Association fiercely opposes an increased minimum wage, for example, while the New Orleans Hospitality Workers Alliance has made a wage hike central to its campaign.

But Whatley suggests voters of all political inclinations who browse this guide should remember that, “Restaurants are going to need government to be there for them through 2022. This can’t be just ‘I’m supporting the industry now.’ ”

