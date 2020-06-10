911 calls show employees trapped in downtown Charleston restaurants were left to hide and hope

Moments before an emergency meeting to drop a curfew on a city being besieged by violent looters, members of the Charleston City Council watched live television coverage of the havoc unfolding near Marion Square.

“We never had this happen around here,” Robert Mitchell said sadly, narrating the on-screen image. “They’re picking up the rock from the ground there and throwing it.”

“They’re breaking all of the windows in the Hotel Bennett,” Harry Griffin said.

But what council members dialing in from their homes on May 30 couldn’t see was what was happening within the posh downtown hotel. Behind broken glass doors and windows at the Bennett and along Upper King Street, hospitality employees who had nervously returned to work in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic were huddled together in unspeakable dread.

Recordings of 911 calls released this week by the Charleston Police Department reveal that employees at several restaurants weren’t able to flee before looters stormed the premises, leaving the employees to barricade themselves in hidden courtyards and walk-in coolers.

At the Hotel Bennett, employees and guests were ordered to the relative safety of a concierge club on the sixth floor.

“We just had a bunch of people enter through our garage,” a manager who called 911 reported. “They just assaulted our general manager; they hit him in the face.” (The general manager had earlier placed his own call to 911 from the hotel lobby. Before the call was disconnected, he said, “They’ve got bricks. They’ve got weapons. I need help! I need help!”)

Yet not all of the intruders were accounted for, he said.

“We have people who entered the building and we don’t know where they are,” he told the dispatcher, reminding him that the people were armed with bricks.

Restaurant owners, many of whom have since condemned the city’s response to the situation, were prone to intersperse commentary with their calls for help. The Indigo Road’s Steve Palmer, for instance, told the dispatcher on his second call from O-Ku to “Get off your (expletive) and get here.”

“You need to listen to me,” he went on. “I am going to be in Mayor Tecklenburg’s office first thing Monday morning. There is not a cop on King Street. And I am a business owner on this street. … My next call is to the media about the absolute falling-down of the Charleston Police Department tonight. Where are the police? Where are they?”

By contrast, when employees recounted events at their restaurants, they generally only paused to cry or catch their breath.

Employees of The Macintosh didn’t call 911 because they feared looters would be drawn by the noise to their hiding place, an enclosed courtyard behind the restaurant. Instead, one of them texted a manager at Republic Garden & Lounge, a nightclub directly across the street.

“It’s gotten worse,” the Republic manager said when she called 911 a second time on The Macintosh’s behalf. “They’re stealing all the money and the alcohol, and 30 employees are stuck in the courtyard. They’re trying to hold back the door (because) they’re trying to come in. … There are 30 employees, like, scared for their lives.”

At the nearby JohnKing Grill & Bar, employees split up by gender, with men on the second floor and women on the third floor.

“The guys are trying to make sure they don’t come up,” an employee explained to a dispatcher. “We heard about the curfew that was supposed to happen at 11, and we started closing everything down, but the protesters started coming down the street, and the next thing you know, people started banging on the windows.”

Another JohnKing employee took cover in a beer cooler after the banging progressed to bashing and the window glass shattered. She was weeping when 911 answered her call.

“We’re stuck in here,” she said, struggling to answer the dispatcher’s questions about possible gunshots. “I don’t know where they’re at. We locked ourselves in the beer cooler.”

Sobbing harder, she handed the phone to a coworker who assured the dispatcher she was “more stable.” Within seconds, though, she was crying, too. She’d heard more gunfire. She told the dispatcher she wanted to go home.

“Tell them to get us out safely,” she said. “We’re scared.”

“Yes, ma’am. I let them know.”

“Please. I’m terrified for my life right now.”

“All right, I passed it on. The officers are aware there are some weapons issues happening, and you are terrified for your life.”

Before hanging up, the employee thanked the dispatcher. And then she waited.

When the city later tallied up the damage, 54 downtown Charleston restaurants had been hit.