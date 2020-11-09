7 Thanksgiving tips from Charlestonians who've observed food-focused holidays during COVID

For many Americans, Thanksgiving will mark the first major holiday since the start of the pandemic that they would typically celebrate by gathering around a table laden with food and surrounded by out-of-town guests. Unsure how to best replicate the flavors and feeling of Thanksgiving on a very small scale, people across the country are pricing turkey wings and considering just ordering pizza instead.

Not everyone is facing the same predicament, though. For plenty of Thanksgiving enthusiasts, the challenges posed by holiday adaptation are verging on commonplace at this point.

With the help of Zoom and similar digital tools, Jewish Americans in April celebrated Passover. Hindu Americans in September and October marked Adhik Maas, an extra month inserted in the calendar to make up for the gap in lunar and solar timekeeping. And between those special occasions, Muslim Americans observed Eid twice.

Both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are associated with elaborate dishes, served in staggering quantities to friends and extended family. Eid, after all, means “feast.”

This year, Dr. Ghazala Javed, an active member of the Central Mosque of Charleston, drastically adjusted her Eid menu. She and her grown sons went outside and grilled for the holiday.

“It was a simple meal, but definitely enjoyable,” Javed said. “It had to be toned down, but it left time to connect with a whole lot more people by phone and video chat. So that become a joy: It felt good.”

To help Thanksgiving celebrants who haven’t yet had to contend with a ritual family meal during the coronavirus, The Post and Courier sought advice from Javed and other Charleston area residents practiced at downsizing culinary traditions. Here’s what they suggest doing to make the holiday memorable:

Share recipes

Exclusively in terms of travel plans and togetherness, Passover may be the closest thing to Christmas on the Jewish calendar. Mark Swick, who in July joined Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim as its executive director, was very much looking forward to spending the holiday with his wife Ellen’s family in Knoxville, Tenn.

“Her grandfather had spent a lot of time crafting the family Seder and family-specific traditions,” Swick said. “It was really difficult to not be with them.”

But being in different states didn’t stop family members from setting similar tables. In addition to the standard dishes with religious significance, the Swicks prepared “a really delicious noodle kugel and brisket and tzimmes,” a carroty Ashkenazi stew.

Based on their experience, Swick urged Thanksgiving hosts (or Thanksgiving solo artists) to obtain recipes from whoever usually brings this or that dish. In other words, even if you can’t stand Aunt Maggie’s mashed potatoes, it’s best to bungle them the way she does, if only for the comfort of complaining.

“Even if you’re not getting it directly from them, having that familiarity was really what held us together when everything else felt so different,” Swick said.

Focus on favorites

If you’re not keen to replicate every dish that would weigh down the holiday buffet in non-pandemic years, Javed suggests choosing one meaningful Thanksgiving dish and making it spectacular.

For the Javeds on Eid, that dish was chicken biryani, a rice dish that biryani buffs will tell you takes an entire day to prepare properly.

Overall, “the cooking was definitely less, but the biryani was special,” she said.

With a limited menu reducing the need for time-saving tricks and shortcuts, perhaps this is the Thanksgiving on which you finally tackle oyster dressing, made with dozens of freshly shucked oysters, or bake your own pie crust for a favorite pumpkin filling (and whip the cream to top it.)

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Connect with faraway friends and relatives

At this point in the pandemic, most computer users are burned out on Zoom meetings with dozens of people, several of whom invariably forget to use the mute function when it’s not time to talk. The 20-person Seder that seemed novel back in April when the Swicks logged in for supper now sounds like kind of a drag.

Instead, Shaila Shroff, an interfaith liaison for the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Charleston, suggests setting up successive appointments with loved ones, including those who couldn’t join an in-person Thanksgiving because of geographic distance or competing obligations.

“I go online and talk with people in India,” Shroff said during Adhik Maas.

Granted, the Hindu attitude to place is different than the Western orientation. As Shroff put it, “The world and me are not two. It’s a wonderful idea.” Regardless of religious beliefs, though, a pandemic Thanksgiving is an opportunity to take advantage of relative calm to talk at length with friends and family.

Remember your neighbors

For Thanksgiving hosts who take as much pleasure in preparing food as serving or eating it, Javed pointed out that a pared-down guest list doesn’t have to inhibit their kitchen ambitions. Rather than minimize your menu, consider cooking for 30 as you usually would, but putting aside most of the food for people who need it.

In the Charleston area Muslim community, “I don’t think the preparation of the food was missed because they channeled energy into helping others,” she said of neighborhood-based distribution projects during the two Eids.

To ensure safety, food banks can’t accept cooked food donations. If you’re in a position to support local hunger relief, cash is what food banks need most: A gift of $56 to the Lowcountry Food Bank will help feed a family of four for one month.

Still, informal giving is valuable, too. Perhaps you have an elderly neighbor who can neither travel nor cook for herself or know a family who could use help filling out its holiday table this year. According to the Institute for Policy Research, food insecurity among families with children has tripled because of the pandemic.

Relax

“It’s easy to be glass half empty” when contemplating 2020 strictures, Swick admits. But he persevered on Passover by focusing on the upshots of a virtual arrangement.

For Shroff, who would typically go to Temple during holidays, she appreciated not having “to dress up and drive all day.”

But don’t relax too much

Randhir Makkar understands it’s tempting to bring together more people than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would advise. A follower of Sikhism, Makkar at the height of the lockdown had to figure out how to celebrate Vaisakhi, a central festival that typically commands parades, group prayer and dancing.

His family arranged for his father-in-law and sister-in-law to quarantine for two weeks before the holiday: They constituted the entirety of the guest list for an at-home version of the community celebration.

“It’s better for this year to just be your immediate family,” he said. “Let it be different this time and hope we will be back to festivities next year.”

Stick to the script

Makkar’s family made a variety of vegetarian dishes for Vaisakhi, as well as prasad, an offering food made from wheat flour, sugar “and lots of butter.” He saw no reason to deviate significantly from tradition.

Every person interviewed for this story agreed there is nothing to be gained by ignoring an important holiday. They highly recommend celebrating Thanksgiving in a recognizable way.

That’s Javad’s plan. She’s already written her family’s menu, including turkey, cornbread and sweet potato pie.