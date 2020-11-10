6 standout pies to set on the Thanksgiving table in support of Charleston-area restaurants

Blood and sweat abound in commercial kitchens, but tears are relatively uncommon.

Crying has traditionally been considered so at odds with restaurant work that support groups have formed for the express purpose of helping food-and-beverage professionals get in touch with their feelings. Even as the industry began to demonstrate concern for its members’ mental health, you could still buy T-shirts and bangles imprinted with the phrase, “Go cry in the walk-in.”

Then the pandemic arrived, and everybody wept.

Around the middle of March, before there was any guarantee of government business loans or enhanced unemployment benefits, it was assumed that most restaurants would never open again. Just about everyone involved with restaurants can pinpoint the moment when they grasped the magnitude of the loss and bawled. The tears were unceasing.

Eight months later, the situation is both starkly different, and exactly the same. The predicted restaurant die-off hasn’t materialized in Charleston: Nine independent downtown Charleston restaurants have closed for reasons related to the pandemic; three more local restaurants have shut down their downtown locations. Statistically, that’s not an alarming figure.

Still, the future remains uncertain. Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and tens of thousands of South Carolinians are still trying to regain their financial footing.

In other words, Americans who care about restaurants have plenty of reasons to be grateful this November. And they have at least as many reasons to keep up the support of the places that mean so much to them.

So even if you’re planning to make your Thanksgiving meal from scratch, perhaps consider buying a pie from a local restaurant. The following six examples are just a few of the pies for sale in the Charleston area this holiday season, representing the wide spectrum of what’s available to eaters.

Actually, rather than buying just one pie, maybe you ought to buy two. Because even if your gathering is COVID-sized, you might well have one guest who’s vegan and one guest who likes pumpkin pie because it’s the best canvas for whipped cream.

Such differences of opinion are more than OK in this country. Ultimately, part of what made the prospect of massive restaurant closures so unbearably sad was it threatened to take down the industry’s diversity, an attribute worth celebrating on the most American of days.

Have at it:

Apple pie, $28

Baguette Magic

Other pies available: pecan, pumpkin, mixed berry

baguettemagic.com

Heating instructions are prominent on the box holding Baguette Magic’s lattice-crusted apple pie, which was clearly built to bubble. It’s essentially caged-up applesauce, which is a tribute to the skilled use of baking spices in the filling.

Bourbon pecan pie, $28

Brown’s Court Bakery

Other pies available: pumpkin, apple, blueberry crumble, chocolate pecan, buttermilk, chocolate peanut butter, gluten-free pumpkin, gluten-free apple, gluten-free blueberry crumble

All orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23. brownscourt.com

Distinguished by the most flavorful crust in the bunch, Brown’s Court pecan pie is made up of a tight web of pecans atop the custard filling in which nuts are usually suspended. The outcome is a pastry that bridges the longstanding division between cake and pie, and might just help bring together the camps backing each sweet.

Vegan apple pie, $35

Butcher & Bee

Other pies available: pumpkin, bourbon pecan

All orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22. butcherandbee.com/shop

Doubly trendy, Butcher & Bee’s take on apple pie features Honeycrisp apple slices and nary an animal byproduct. The result is a sturdy pie with a mild crust, bound to please savory-inclined eaters who shun empty calories.

Brown butter pumpkin pie, $45

Edmund's Oast

Other pies available: chocolate pecan, apple lattice, butterscotch cream. All pies are served with a pint of matching ice cream and can be made gluten-free for an additional $10.

All orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21. 843-727-1145.

This column was not structured as a competition, so I’ll refrain from naming favorites. But I feel compelled to report that after sampling a slice of pastry genius Heather Hutton’s pumpkin pie, another journalist in The Post and Courier newsroom called it “the best pumpkin pie I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

People’s lifetime experiences with pumpkin pie vary, of course, but I can confirm it’s a humdinger of a pie by any measure. Equally vegetal and elegant, the pie boasts remarkably silky filling and a flaky crust.

Sweet potato pie, $20

Hamby Catering

Other pies available: pecan

All orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21. hambycatering.com

Hamby is also offering pumpkin rolls for the holiday, but sweet potato is such a lovely Southern alternative to the standard Thanksgiving gourd. And it’s shown off here to great effect, with the filling tucked between a praline topping and paperwhite crust, reminiscent of what old magazine ads promised you could achieve with the right flour.

Pecan pie, $36

Sugar Bakeshop

Other pies available: pumpkin, chocolate bourbon pecan, apple, buttermilk, chocolate

All orders should be placed as soon as possible. sugarbake.com

Since the average pecan pie has more Karo syrup than nuts, it’s easy to forget that the dessert is intensely seasonal. Sugar Bakeshop’s version corrects any such misconceptions by making crisp whole pecans central to the pastry.