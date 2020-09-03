6 delicious ways to use up all of the SC pimento cheese you purchased in counter-protest

The downside of taste-testing seven different tubs of pimento cheese is you’re left at the end with seven tubs of pimento cheese.

And it sounds like I’m not the only one facing a pimento cheese surplus. Countless readers who were outraged by my recent column rating alternatives to Palmetto Cheese, the object of a boycott, wrote to say they planned to buy dozens of containers of Palmetto Cheese in response.

Unfortunately, pimento cheese is a perishable product. It also isn’t suitable for freezing, as Palmetto Cheese reports on its own website:

“The first noticeable difference is the dried-out appearance of the cheese at the top of the tub…the smooth creamy taste was replaced with a slightly watery and grainy texture. ... After this experiment we would not recommend freezing Palmetto Cheese. There is just no comparison between the fresh and frozen product.”

Readers who took exception to my column made clear they weren’t interested in my opinions, but if anyone’s curious, I’m opposed to food waste. So if you can’t put all of those newly purchased pimento cheese in the freezer, where should that cheese go?

How about in a tomato tart or deviled eggs? Although pimento cheese is typically served with crackers, the spread can also enhance more elaborate dishes, as well as stand in for other cheeses in quesadillas, burgers and grilled sandwiches.

Over the years, The Post and Courier has published several such recipes, reprinted here so you can at least make a dent in your p.c. stash.

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) pie crust (homemade or store-bought)

1 1/4 cups pimento cheese

1 pint grape tomatoes

Directions

Prebake the pie crust in an 8- or 9-inch tart pan and set aside to cool. When cool, move to the refrigerator to chill. Spread the pimento cheese on the bottom of the pie crust, no more than a third of the way up the sides of the tart pan, and chill again. If using a tart pan with a removable bottom, surround the bottom of the pan with foil to prevent the filling from possibly leaking out while baking.

While the tart is chilling, halve the tomatoes and bake cut side down on an oiled rimmed baking sheet at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, or until shrunken and most of the juice has been emitted. Remove and drain. Cool to room temperature.

Sprinkle the tomato halves over the pimento cheese, rounded side up; avoid covering completely so the cheese can rise above the tomatoes. Chill until ready to bake.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Move the filled tart to a rimmed baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes, or until puffy. Cool the tart in the pan on a wire rack.

(Adapted from Poogan’s Porch Smoked Gouda Mac)

Ingredients

8 ounces thinly sliced country ham

3 cups heavy cream

12 ounces packaged pimento cheese

Cayenne pepper to taste, if desired

Salt and pepper to taste

20 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked al dente

Directions

Render (cook until the fat is released) the country ham over low heat in a pot, then add the heavy cream. Let the mixture simmer until reduced by one-third to one-half. Do not bring to a rapid boil or the cream will burn.

Slowly add the pimento cheese and whisk it in. Season and allow to cook for an additional 3-4 minutes. Add the elbow macaroni and take off heat. Garnish with fresh green onions or chives before serving.

Ingredients

1 dozen hard-cooked eggs

For the filling:

12 spears baby asparagus, bottoms trimmed

1/3 cup pimento cheese

For the topping:

24 reserved, halved asparagus tips

Directions

In a medium pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil, then add the asparagus and quickly blanch for 30 seconds. Immediately remove the asparagus from the boiling water and run under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well. Cut off the tips, slice the tips in half lengthwise, and reserve for garnish. Slice the stems and puree in a food processor with the pimento cheese until smooth.

Halve the eggs lengthwise and transfer the yolks to a mixing bowl. Set the egg white halves on a platter, cover and refrigerate.

With a fork, mash the yolks to a smooth consistency. Add the pureed asparagus mixture and mix until smooth. Taste and season accordingly.

Spoon the mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a plain or large star tip, then pipe the mixture evenly into the egg white halves. Or fill the eggs with a spoon, dividing the filling evenly. Top each egg half with a piece of asparagus.

(Adapted from Sheila Strack’s Grits Casserole)

Ingredients

5 cups water

½ teaspoon salt

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

1 cup grits

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups pimento cheese

3 eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bring water and salt to boil. Slowly add grits. Cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in butter and cheese. Add eggs and milk. Mix well.

Put into greased 3-quart shallow baking dish. Bake for 45- 60 minutes or until set. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

(Adapted from The Post-Courier Cookbook)

Ingredients

¼ cup chopped pecans, candied or plain

6 ounces pimento cheese

8 crisp celery stalks, sliced into two-inch pieces

Pimento-stuffed olives, halved vertically, for garnish

Directions

Stir nuts into pimento cheese. Stuff into celery stalks. Garnish with olives, pimento side up.

Ingredients

2 pounds ground Angus beef

Salt and pepper

4 hamburger buns

8 ounces pimento cheese

1/2 cup bacon jam (recipe follows)

1/2 cup smoked tomato caramel (recipe follows)

Directions

Heat a saute pan over medium-low heat.

Divide ground beef into four 8-ounce patties. Pat each burger into a round flat shape. Make a dimple in the center of the meat. Season both sides of the burger liberally.

Add burgers to pan, turning heat up to medium. Cook until meat forms a crust on the side that is cooking, then flip the patty. Continue to cook until the second side has formed a crust. Flip once again. Place goat cheese on the burger and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest for a few minutes.

Place each cheeseburger on bottom half of a bun. Put about 2 tablespoons of bacon jam on top of the cheese. Pour about 2 tablespoons of smoked tomato caramel atop of jam. Garnish with lettuce, tomato and onions, if desired.

Tomato Caramel

Ingredients

8 large vine-ripened tomatoes

4 cups sugar

Directions

Smoke tomatoes in a smoker for two hours. After removing tomatoes, push them through a ricer, reserving liquid in a small bowl. Squeeze all of the liquid from the tomato pulp into the bowl. Strain the liquid through a fine chinois to remove any tomato pulp.

Put liquid in a 4-quart saucepan. Add the sugar and mix well. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer. Cook until the sauce thickens and turns the color of dark burgundy, approximately 1 hour. Remove from heat. Let cool at room temperature. Do not refrigerate.

Bacon Jam

Ingredients

8 cups bacon, uncooked and chopped

1 red onion, diced

2 to 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 cup apple cider vinegar

11/2 cups brown sugar

Directions

Put bacon in a 10-quart braiser or rondeau pan over medium heat. Cook slowly until the bacon is almost fully cooked and all of the fat is rendered.

Add the red onion and saute until the onions are darker or caramelized. Add the tomato. Continue to cook until the tomatoes break down.

Add the vinegar and reduce by half. Add the brown sugar and mix well. Cook at a simmer and continue to reduce until thick. Take the mixture off the heat and cool for 20 minutes.

Put the mixture in a food processor a few tablespoons at a time. Pulse the mixture twice and repeat with the rest of the mixture. The jam should still be a little chunky.