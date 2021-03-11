5 places for great fried fish in the Charleston area, no Lenten Friday fish fry required

The Codfather
Adam Randall, the recognized king of the British-style fish-and-chips realm in this part of the world, this year broke ground on a second location in Summerville. But in the meantime, fans of crisp, light and all-encompassing batter can get their fish fix in Park Circle. 4254 Spruill Ave., North Charleston. 843-789-4649, facebook.com/TheCODfatherchippy
CudaCo.
An impressive warehouse of seafood preparation techniques, CudaCo. market makes a mean crudo and smoked fish dip. Its tidy cheese-and-pickle topped fish sandwich with a citric edge has quickly gained a reputation as one of the best in town, a designation based on delicate battering and careful frying. 765 Folly Road. 843-789-3105, cudaco.com
Genesis Le Bleu Waters
“God gave us a vision to bring the pond to life,” owner Jennifer Holmes said of the wall paintings commemorating her late son, Genesis Holmes, who accidentally drowned at the age of 13. The restaurant’s emphasis on underwater vitality is equally evident from its fried seafood plates, served with red rice and green beans. 6005 Center Station Court, Ravenel. 843-620-8154, facebook.com/Genesis-Le-Bleu-Waters-Restaurant-618209438646684
Rodney Scott’s BBQ
Because it’s not called Rodney’s Scott’s Catfish, first-time customers probably don’t think to order fried fish here, which means they’re missing out on one of downtown Charleston’s standout sandwiches. The peppery seasoning is an excellent warmup act for the restaurant’s superb banana pudding. 1011 King St. 843-990-9535, rodneyscottsbbq.com
Workmen’s Café
Angie Bellinger, who would be an easy favorite in any deep-frying showdown, at one point served fried fish exclusively on Friday. Now expertly handled whiting is available every day, although those who seek it out on Fridays can add Bellinger’s signature smoky collards to the plate. 1837 N. Grimball Road. 843-406-0120, workmenscafe.com