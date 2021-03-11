You are the owner of this article.
5 places for great fried fish in the Charleston area, no Lenten Friday fish fry required

The Codfather

The owner of The Codfather, Adam Randall, made two different cranberry tartar sauces to go with his fish and chips. The one on the left is a recipe from the 1800s. File

The Codfather

Adam Randall, the recognized king of the British-style fish-and-chips realm in this part of the world, this year broke ground on a second location in Summerville. But in the meantime, fans of crisp, light and all-encompassing batter can get their fish fix in Park Circle. 4254 Spruill Ave., North Charleston. 843-789-4649, facebook.com/TheCODfatherchippy

CudaCo. fish sandwich
CudaCo. fish sandwich. File

CudaCo.

An impressive warehouse of seafood preparation techniques, CudaCo. market makes a mean crudo and smoked fish dip. Its tidy cheese-and-pickle topped fish sandwich with a citric edge has quickly gained a reputation as one of the best in town, a designation based on delicate battering and careful frying. 765 Folly Road. 843-789-3105, cudaco.com

Genesis Le Bleu Waters eggs-and-rice
Genesis Le Bleu Waters has two specialties: #11 Genesis Basketball Wings, and #11 Eggs and Rice (pictured), both named for the late Genesis Holmes’ basketball number and both priced at $11.11. File/Hanna Raskin/Staff

Genesis Le Bleu Waters

“God gave us a vision to bring the pond to life,” owner Jennifer Holmes said of the wall paintings commemorating her late son, Genesis Holmes, who accidentally drowned at the age of 13. The restaurant’s emphasis on underwater vitality is equally evident from its fried seafood plates, served with red rice and green beans. 6005 Center Station Court, Ravenel. 843-620-8154, facebook.com/Genesis-Le-Bleu-Waters-Restaurant-618209438646684

Rodney Scott catfish
Catfish and hush puppies served at Rodney Scott's BBQ Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Because it’s not called Rodney’s Scott’s Catfish, first-time customers probably don’t think to order fried fish here, which means they’re missing out on one of downtown Charleston’s standout sandwiches. The peppery seasoning is an excellent warmup act for the restaurant’s superb banana pudding. 1011 King St. 843-990-9535, rodneyscottsbbq.com

Workmens Cafe
Angie Bellinger serves a customer a plate of food at Workmen's Cafe on James Island on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Workmen’s Café

Angie Bellinger, who would be an easy favorite in any deep-frying showdown, at one point served fried fish exclusively on Friday. Now expertly handled whiting is available every day, although those who seek it out on Fridays can add Bellinger’s signature smoky collards to the plate. 1837 N. Grimball Road. 843-406-0120, workmenscafe.com

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

