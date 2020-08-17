3 new Charleston area restaurants waken breakfast scene with standout self-contained meals

If diners in 2019 were asked to choose one item to facilitate a restaurant experience, the survey would surely say “fork” over “mask.”
But as an increasing number of customers take their restaurant meals to go, forks have become something of a nuisance. Dishes which require utensils are difficult to enjoy while driving a car or sitting on a park bench.
Fortunately, the Charleston area has several new options for eaters seeking a handheld breakfast:
Bodega at Uptown Social
An evening which starts with half-priced frozen drinks at Uptown Social is wont to end in a haze, so it seems like the height of conscientiousness (at least in the scope of the frose sphere) that the Upper King Street restaurant is selling hangover antidotes in the form of intentionally and gloriously greasy egg sandwiches.
Of course, recovering partiers don’t have a monopoly on the menu for chef Alec Gropman’s side project, which will eventually have an address of its own. As the pop-up’s name suggests, Bodega’s Kaiser roll sandwiches are based on the New York City corner store staple savored by apartment dwellers who don’t have kitchens conducive to making breakfast and busy workers racing for their trains.
In other words, it’s fine to drop by the street-front table that functions as Bodega’s ordering counter even if you already feel like a million bucks.
Speaking of money, a bacon, egg and cheese at Bodega costs $7, or about twice what BEC fans might remember paying for the sandwich in NYC. It’s worth the price. The bread is closer to a hamburger bun than a hard roll, but it tastes like an upgrade, as does the notably smoky bacon and carefully handled egg. And should you want to celebrate the sandwich, the frose starts flowing as early as state law allows.
Bodega at Uptown Social, 587 King St. 843-793-1837, uptownsocialchs.com. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Taco Kitchen
While much of the taco hubbub in West Ashley this summer has centered on the new El Molino supermarket, Norberto and Lupe Castrejon’s plainly named Taco Kitchen, open since early July, is turning out stupendous tortillas that rate among the Charleston area’s best.
Really, restaurant names don’t get much simpler: Two recognizable nouns which together make clear that carnitas and carne asada are on the menu board. But as I waited for my breakfast tacos, my mind turned to adjectives which I might tack to the phrase “Taco Kitchen,” none of them wholly favorable: Aggravating? Exasperating?
Regardless of what a restaurant serves, it’s crucial that it demonstrates concern for its customers, which in the age of COVID-19 means conforming to basic safety measures.
Taco Kitchen has set up a hand sanitizer station outside its entrance, but when I stepped inside the closed-up dining room (a security system is programmed to robotically repeat “front door” if the offending portal is even one inch ajar), I found the majority of customers weren’t wearing masks. The employee stationed at the counter and at least one of the cooks had opted instead for face shields, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as “primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it.”
What makes the situation worse is Taco Kitchen prioritizes quality over speed, so it took 28 minutes to get two tacos. That’s a long time to spend in an uncomfortable space.
I’m dwelling on this because I don’t want potential customers to turn back if they encounter a scene like I did: Consider this your notice to call ahead if you want breakfast tacos. And you most certainly want a breakfast taco, particularly the tender machacado with eggs, seated on a stretchy, chewy tortilla suffused with so much sweet corn flavor that it would be worth eating in unadorned form.
Taco Kitchen, 2065 Savannah Highway. 843-793-3778. 6 a.m.-2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Handy & Hot
The first retail iteration of Vivian Howard’s bakeshop, which previously operated out of Kinston, N.C., as a mail-order business, Handy & Hot is the latest stab at upgrading morning coffee service at the Renaissance Hotel on Wentworth Street. The café this month opened in the street-facing section of the dining room, which in recent years has functioned as Barony Tavern and 1Kept.
In addition to coffee, Handy & Hot is serving a small selection of salads and continental breakfast staples, such as a banana yogurt bowl. The stars of the show, though, are the biscuits and hand pies, both available with various sugary and savory fillings.
On a recent visit to Rossville, Ga., I had the good fortune to stay just up the street from The Big Biscuit Barn, a locally owned drive-thru where the biscuits are made with White Lily flour and shaped like hearts around Valentine’s Day. I thought I’d gotten even luckier when I saw a handwritten sign in its window advertising “homemade fresh fried pies” for $2.50 apiece.
Sadly, the pie didn’t hold a candle to the biscuit, in part because it had the same sturdy heft of the restaurant’s hardworking signature item, which is baked to stand up to four kinds of gravy, including ham and chocolate. (Not all at once, one presumes.)
That’s very much not the case at Handy & Hot, where the fried pies are remarkably flaky.
I’m withholding judgment on the handsomely bronzed biscuit since a thick coat of melted fontina and tapenade filling overwhelmed the pastry’s innate flavor, but more than ready to find in favor of the delicate pie’s buttery notes. The apple pie, which could have emerged from an old-timey kitchen where nobody’s foolish enough to waste sugar, is terrific.
Handy & Hot, 68 Wentworth St., 843-534-9032, handyandhot.com. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Sunday.