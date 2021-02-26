2 Lowcountry biscuit producers with chef skull logos prepare to face off in trademark suit

An ongoing dispute between two Lowcountry biscuit producers who both express their breakfast pastry philosophies with a skull and crossed rolling pins has moved to federal court.

Vicious Biscuit, which operates stores in Mount Pleasant and Summerville, on Wednesday sued Hilton Head Island’s Bad Biscuit for trademark infringement. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court claims that Bad Biscuit started using Vicious Biscuit’s “inherently distinctive” logo months after it appeared on a Coleman Boulevard sign announcing the restaurant’s intention to open on the site in 2019.

According to the suit, Vicious Biscuit representatives in July 2019 asked Dave Peck of Bad Biscuit to quit passing off its logo as his own, alleging it would confuse customers.

Peck was unaware of the lawsuit before The Post and Courier contacted him, but said his attorney has assured him that his logo is “fair and legal.”

“Absolutely, 100 percent, I was not inspired by their logo,” Peck said. “I created my logo. My logo represents me as a chef and just a fun guy that likes to do stuff that is sometimes dangerous in life.”

He clarified that doesn’t mean skirting the Lanham Act, which prohibits businesses from using other businesses’ registered trademarks. Peck had his love for motorcycles in mind when he put a chef’s toque on a skeleton’s head.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“I’m a chef who almost died, and that involves (a) skeleton,” he said.

Craig Killough, who represents Vicious Biscuit, did not return multiple messages, so it’s unclear what prompted Vicious Biscuit to adopt a toque-topped skull as its logo. When Vicious Biscuit existed exclusively as a catering outfit, its logo was based on an orange circle, presumably an allusion to the rising sun.

But Peck challenges Vicious Biscuit’s contention that its skull-faced chef is unique. When Peck was designing his logo, he Googled “chef skull” and found dozens of images incorporating the motif. There are mustachioed skulls, bearded skulls and skulls with whisks between their bared teeth, but they’re all pictured in chef hats, often with knives crossed beneath them.

By contrast, the Vicious Biscuit chef skull is backgrounded by a pair of rolling pins.

Bad Biscuit’s logo features crossed rolling pins, too, albeit in the spot below the skull’s chin. The Bad Biscuit chef also wears his toque at a jaunty angle.

“We’re not talking about creative genius,” Peck said.

In addition to punitive damages, Vicious Biscuit has asked for the court to order Bad Biscuit to never again use its current logo and to destroy all materials on which it appears.