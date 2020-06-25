2 Charleston area restaurants face separate discrimination suits alleging racial slur use

Two Charleston area restaurants in a pair of unrelated filings are being sued for racial discrimination, a circumstance which may become more commonplace in coming months.

Scholars and attorneys on both sides of the lawsuits filed in federal court provide different explanations for the phenomenon, but generally agree that the confluence of a hobbled economy and increased awareness of anti-Black racism is likely to lead to an uptick in racial discrimination litigation.

Devin J. Murray, a former cook at Locals Bar, on May 27 sued the restaurant in connection with a manager allegedly discriminating against him in the weeks leading up to his termination in January 2019. Murray, identified in court documents as African American, claims he was fired in retaliation for complaining about the manager’s behavior.

According to the suit, the manager repeatedly addressed Murray with a racial epithet, and “would make fun of the Plaintiff by saying ‘Boy, run!,’ when he heard a police siren, suggesting the police were after Plaintiff due to his race.”

Locals Bar’s attorney, Jay Masty, strenuously denies the allegations.

“We’re never paying a dollar on it,” he says.

Masty argues that the manager referenced in the suit by just a first name worked for a sushi supplier, not the restaurant, and adds that “evidence will be revealed another employee was heard using the N-word and was discharged. It’s not tolerated.”

Furthermore, he contends Murray wasn’t fired: He quit.

Murray’s attorney counters that it’s not relevant if the restaurant terminated someone else for using a racial epithet.

“If you have 10 people and you fire one of them and it’s still happening, it needs to be addressed as it pertains to him,” Emily Hanewicz Tong says of her client. “The issue here is there were repeated issues brought up on multiple occasions, and (Locals) failed to fix it.”

In a separate lawsuit filed on June 2, Dennis L. Brown, formerly a dishwasher for LoLA Low Country Louisiana Seafood Kitchen, alleges the Park Circle restaurant’s owner in early 2019 started calling him by a racial epithet. An example in the court document of a phrase Brown claims was directed at him is “don’t give that (n-word) no more of my burgers.”

Brown one year later resigned “because of the racial discrimination, retaliation, and unequal pay,” according to the lawsuit.

LoLA owner Jeff Filosa says all of the allegations are untrue.

“There’s no truth to it whatsoever,” Filosa says. “I’m a proven operator. He’s just trying to take advantage of the situation: He made all these claims and he has no witnesses.”

As Filosa sees it, Brown would not have allegedly asked for his job back if LoLA was a hostile work environment; Filosa claims he did so three times. He also maintains that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would have pursued the case if it had reason to believe discrimination had occurred.

For a worker to bring a discrimination suit in federal court, he or she must first file charges with the EEOC. The agency can issue a “Letter of Determination” if its findings indicate discrimination took place, or a “Dismissal and Notice of Rights” letter if it doesn’t uncover a legal violation. Once a worker receives that letter, he or she has 90 days to sue.

Approximately three out of every four racial discrimination charges filed with the EEOC lead to a “Dismissal and Notice of Rights.” In fiscal year 2019, the EEOC received just shy of 24,000 racial discrimination complaints.

EEOC’s involvement in the process is viewed differently by defendants and plaintiffs. Defendants are inclined to interpret a dismissal as affirmation that they did no wrong, while plaintiffs tend to feel the additional step cuts down on frivolous lawsuits.

“It’s pretty stringent. ‘It’s not like, ‘Let’s just fill out this form,’ ” says Karl David Boulware, an economist at Wesleyan University. “You have to go through the official channel, and there is a cost: If you know human nature, you know retaliation is real.”

Boulware and Kenneth Kuttner of Williams College looked at charges filed with the EEOC to chart the relationship between labor market conditions and discrimination for a 2019 paper. The research grew out of Boulware’s personal observations as a “member of an underrepresented group.”

Statistical evidence bore out Boulware’s suspicions.

“The data supports the idea that firms are discriminating more when the labor market is tighter, and the data’s pretty good,” he says.

Although Boulware and Kuttner didn’t explore employers’ motivations in their study, Boulware suspects employers don’t have much incentive to overcome their biases when they have their pick of job applicants.

Across South Carolina, the unemployment rate in May was 12.5 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“No longer can you walk across street and be guaranteed a job,” says Masty, who represents Locals Bar. He paints a scenario in which out-of-work cooks would consider filing discrimination lawsuits to make up for lost income, particularly after their enhanced unemployment benefits expire at the end of July.

Plus, he says “you have to give respect to the social climate.” For example, a Pew Research Center poll conducted earlier this month showed 67 percent of American adults sympathize with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Certainly, there’s more spotlight on racial indifference but our biggest problem is we’re always fighting with the judge to get to a jury,” says Tong, who represents the former Locals cook. She estimates nine out of 10 times, her racial discrimination cases culminate in a summary judgment.

But if she can get past the judge, she’s confident the issues being raised in this case and others will now resonate strongly.