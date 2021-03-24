12 Charleston area daytime dishes ideal for celebrating your long-awaited vaccination

With food-and-beverage workers in South Carolina now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the heretofore separate social media spheres of “vaccine selfie” and Instagram food are starting to converge.

It’s happening slowly, since vaccination appointments remain frustratingly scant, but an increasing number of people who care deeply about what they eat and drink are posting pictures of their celebratory meals.

When health care workers received their vaccines, they shared images of their bandaged arms on Twitter.

After older adults got their shots, they circulated their redacted vaccination cards on Facebook.

For hospitality professionals who have spent close to a year fending off customers’ demands that they take down their masks, neither a flexed muscle nor paperwork can adequately capture post-vax jubilation. The occasion calls for something wonderful. Perhaps a rare porterhouse steak or bottle of first-growth Bordeaux.

At least those are fine choices for dinner. But if a vaccine seeker is lucky enough to score a shot, the dose is more likely to be delivered by day.

So how should Charlestonians rejoice at lunch? Like all medical matters, the choice is deeply personal, but any one of these dozen dishes from across the tri-county area could work.

These are dishes that, on an average day, might be dismissed as too messy. Too heavy. Too rich. In other words, they’re perfect for marking a #milestone.

(And don’t be shy about sharing happy pictures of them. Public health experts say social media can help fight vaccine hesitancy).

Smothered pork chops, Hannibal’s Kitchen

It’s easy to fall into a chicken or fish rut when seeking something deep-fried, but Hannibal’s magnificent pork chop ought to shake anyone out of old habits. It’s possible to order the pork chop plain, but ascetics miss out on oniony gravy settling into the chop’s featherlight crust, fostering the ideal union of white meat and black pepper. 16 Blake St., downtown Charleston, 843-722-2256, hannibalkitchen.com

Beef n’ cheddar, Lewis Barbecue

John Lewis’ revenge sandwich, designed to shame Arby’s for driving up brisket prices by putting the cut on its national menu, is only sold on Fridays. Every other day, customers make do with top-notch brisket sandwiches and a side of mesmerizing queso. If your schedule allows, smoked and sliced prime rib smeared with horseradish-enhanced Duke’s mayonnaise is very special indeed. 464 N. Nassau St., downtown Charleston, 843-805-9500, lewisbarbecue.com

Pulled pork nachos, Home Team BBQ

Second in popularity only to Home Team’s legendary white-sauced wings, the restaurant’s nachos are perhaps closer in spirit to founder Aaron Siegel’s cheffy intentions. Every item on the plate is the beneficiary of a second or third step, such as chips seasoned with dry rub and pickled jalapenos. The three salsas, including one built around smoked corn, vault the nachos into superlative territory. Multiple locations, hometeambbq.com

Chili cheeseburger, Matt’s Burgers

When I spent two days eating everywhere in Summerville, Matt's mutant (said with love!) easily claimed the title of best dish in town. As I then wrote, “Summerville has no greater gift to give than a Matt’s cheeseburger swamped with chili so it sits at the center of the plate like a shimmering beef-filled crouton. It’s a dish to devour with a fork and knife, and it’s exceptional.” True words. 102 S. Cedar St. #B, Summerville, 843-821-1911, no website.

Hot chicken, KinFolk

Joe and Kevin Nierstedt have been making regular work trips to downtown Charleston for a ramen residency at The Daily, but with those soup sessions ending March 25, it’s again time for discerning eaters to trek to Kiawah’s outskirts for the brothers’ stupendous crisped chicken, with Nashville-style cayenne pepper woven into the crust. 4430 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, 843-768-0006, kinfolkchs.com

The BLT Bowl, The Grit Counter

My dream restaurant is a sweet potato bar, where customers would get a split, steaming Garnet and their pick of toppings. (Feel free to steal this idea: I have neither the capital nor resilience to pull it off). But The Grit Counter makes an excellent case for bedding down carefully-prepared and recognizably Southern ingredients in a bowlful of plush Adluh stone ground grits, enriched by pimento cheese for its signature BLT Bowl. 320 Wingo Way #101, Mount Pleasant, 843-352-9736, gracegrit.com/counter

Sichuan Hot Karaage Rice Bowl, Jackrabbit Filly

If you can’t decide between the two foregoing dishes, Jackrabbit Filly gives patrons a chance to have their fried chicken and eat it bowl-style, too. The Japanese-inspired chicken, featuring the full-spectrum flavors of schmaltz and soy locked in place by a graceful crust, is a holdover from the Short Grain food truck days. Still, it perfectly encapsulates the sit-down restaurant’s playful attitude. 4628 Spruill Ave., North Charleston, 843-460-0037, jackrabbitfilly.com

9-ounce ribeye, Breck’s Steakhouse

For eaters who maintain that steak alone is synonymous with celebration, Breck’s is home to the best midday deal around. On Saturdays, the North Charleston institution (which now also has a Moncks Corner branch) serves a hand-cut rib eye for $10. During the week, a 9-ounce rib eye costs $14.99, but the price includes a vegetable and potato. Smart customers will start with a salad dressed in Breck’s homemade blue cheese and finish with a slice of cake. 8510 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, 843-572-1631, breckssteakhouse.com

Fried shrimp platter, Acme Lowcountry Kitchen

There are seven different shrimp-and-grits preparations on the dinner menu at Acme Lowcountry Kitchen. But one good reason for eaters not to get distracted by truffles, tasso gravy and fried green tomatoes is that Acme is the proud owner of a freezer big enough to keep the Isle of Palms restaurant stocked year-round with local shrimp. And with so many crustaceans in the cooler, its cooks are practiced at frying them. 31 J C Long Blvd., Isle of Palms, 843-886-3474, acmelowcountrykitchen.com

Acharuli khachapuri, Euro Foods

American pizza chains for years have been trying to figure out how to make cheese pizza even cheesier, piling more cheese on top and concealing backup caches in the crust. But pizza wizards will never come up with anything to match khachapuri, a deep-bottomed cheese boat from Georgia. Euro Foods is responsible for a terrific version of the eggy, melty dish. The kitchen crew has lately taken to garnishing it with smoked ham. 1664 Old Towne Road, 843-571-1451, eurofoodsbakeryandcafe.com

Shrimp roll, LowLife

The consistently impressive LowLife serves Champagne and caviar at all open hours, along with tater tots. But if you don’t book the $75 Goat Table in advance, there’s nearly as much luxury to be found in the Folly Beach bar’s modest-appearing shrimp roll. Centered on delicately poached shrimp, the sandwich is completed in classic fashion with cold, tangy remoulade and crisp shredded lettuce. 106 E. Hudson Ave., Folly Beach, 843-633-0460, lowlifebar.com

The Feast, Garlic Crab on Wheels

No longer on wheels, Garlic Crab on Wheels hasn’t let its sauce quality slip since settling into a permanent location in North Charleston. The buttery sauce is compelling enough to make fans rhapsodize about eating pencils and shoes coated in it. The feast includes blue crabs in addition to the standard snow crab legs, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and an egg. You won’t regret adding a side of red rice. 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 118, North Charleston, 843-297-4689, facebook.com/GarlicCrabsOnWheels