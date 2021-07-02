101 memorable Charleston area food stories from recent years, selected by departing editor

I spent eight years at The Post and Courier, which is a blip even in these job-hopping times. Pretty sure you have to stick around at a company for at least 20 years if you want to leave it with a lapel pin.

Still, the Food section during that time covered so many Charleston stories that when I search for a local food topic online, I often get my own byline back.

The following are some of the most memorable, which is obviously a highly subjective term. Some of them involved interesting people; some of them involved phenomenal food and some of them made readers mad. (Scroll to the end for that set.)

In any case, it’s been a fun run. Goodbye.

101. Classic.

100. Many of the fishermen on Charleston area bridges are catching supper.

99. Reader questions have long been a staple of The Post and Courier Food section.

98. Can't resist a story about manufactured ice.

97. Yet another consequence of the ongoing staffing shortage.

96. The Charleston area has a terrific set of Filipino restaurants, both of which were featured in a 2014 package.

95. Few restaurants are still hiring musicians to serenade guests.

94. Chefs' frustrations with food festivals grew over the following years.

93. Don't be fooled by imitations.

92. Red peas are a great choice for Purim.

91. Remember the banana bread days of the pandemic?

90. Before the internet, The Post and Courier printed plenty of recipes, several of which local chefs reinterpreted for us in the "Save the Receipt" column.

89. Charleston has a rich restaurant history.

88. Charlestonians can take credit for out-drinking New Orleans.

87. Charleston's new wine shops spawned a spectrum of possibilities.

86. TL;DR: There is no such thing as a restaurant bubble.

84. It's not just cheesesteaks: Transplants always miss what they ate back home.

83. The surge in Caribbean restaurants in the Charleston area is a fascinating example of demographic phenomena colliding.

82. Long after the end of the mini-bottle era, there were still mini-bottle stories to tell in greater Charleston.

81. Remembering the cookbook that Charleston Receipts overshadowed.

80. I'm a sucker for the minutiae of restaurant operations.

79. There are all sorts of odd things growing in South Carolina, from grapes to kalettes.

78. Everyone loves a trend story.

77. South Carolina hospitals are still leading fried chicken destinations.

76. Not every bright idea by a restaurant pans out as planned.

75. Remember when barbecue and cheese didn't touch? (1/2)

74. Unless you count mac-and-cheese, of course. (2/2)

73. We dined out with the area's most active Yelp users to learn how they assess a restaurant meal.

72. Charleston women fighting for voting rights in the 1910s tried to make their case over tea.

71. In the late 2010s, business stories became the bulk of my work.

70. Rick Rubel changed the city's wine scene before leaving Charleston Grill.

69. Asian immigrants are increasingly opening Viet-Cajun seafood houses.

68. People in prison who can't afford to supplement institutional diets face nutritional deficits.

67. Edna Lewis' time at Middleton Place influenced the legendary chef and the historic site.

66. Food aromas are back in restaurants, another small win for the sector.

65. It's always more fun to review the great restaurants.

64. White bread isn't as boring as you might think.

63. Chronicling chicken burger dreams in North Charleston.

62. One story of many on a persistent topic in food-and-beverage.

61. Funeral homes now offer catering packages along with burial services.

60. The cultural significance of drag has in some cases been eclipsed by its status as a brunch moneymaker.

59. Sharing utensils seems fun and folksy until someone gets sick.

58. The late Alice Warren originated the Flamingo Royale.

57. Some of the best restaurant design ideas show up in their bathrooms.

56. Ronnie Boals had a tremendous influence on Charleston restaurants.

55. Naming a restaurant isn't easy.

54. North Charleston bars are practiced in steaming crabs for a crowd.

53. Hot take: 2016 was one of the most delicious years in Charleston's 2010s.

52. If you've ever sat an uncomfortable restaurant chair, you know why this matters.

51. I'm still carrying my decibel meter around with me.

50. Pancakes aren't all the same.

49. The legacy of vendor calls lives on across from Charleston City Market.

48. Turns out home cooking is thriving at the supermarket.

47. The story behind the most ubiquitous napkin design in town.

46. This venue has since reemerged as Rudy Royale.

45. There's always breaking news on the food beat.

44. Because Charleston's Muslim community is relatively small, its Eid feasts feature dishes from around the world.

43. We did the math and discovered some meals cost more during Charleston Restaurant Week.

42. Continental breakfast has changed radically over the last decade.

41. Hospitality professionals from sommeliers to health inspectors were featured in the Working Knowledge column.

40. This ambitious restaurant struggled from the start.

39. Lowcountry home cooks put their own spin on gefilte fish.

38. Too-cold restaurant dining rooms are a constant patron gripe.

37. Charleston chewies were just one entry in the Dine Like a Charlestonian series.

36. Readers, I heard you.

35. This profile of "Crazy Kim" later led to a deep dive into hibachi statewide.

34. Eaters who complain about a local lack of global cooking haven't checked out Facebook Marketplace.

33. Reviewing wedding caterers required some subterfuge.

32. From a long-running column devoted to local addresses' hidden restaurant histories.

31. One of the most overlooked dishes in the local canon is seafood salad.

30. For old time's sake, the first review that made readers very upset.

29. What once counted as a hack may soon emerge as an industry standard.

28. The Charleston waffle was once well known across the country.

27. The Damon Hunt Club has set the bar for big holiday gatherings.

26. Behold the Lowcountry food version of the nature versus nurture debate.

25. Immigrant home cooks from around the world shared their recipes with The Post and Courier for a weekly column.

24. A Halls Chophouse meal became more attainable at COVID's start.

23. The Post and Courier played matchmaker with a culinary questionnaire.

22. Even in the land of blue crabs, diners love king crab legs most.

21. These restaurants distinguished themselves during the pandemic.

20. Here's why it pays to keep your receipts.

19. Fried chicken and faith are bound up at camp meetings.

18. I still maintain that Chick-fil-A has the best service in the Charleston area.

17. Leading caterer Nat Fuller probably didn't host a reunification meal.

16. The Wadmalaw-born John Bolton brought French technique to Henry's.

15. While we're clearing things up: It's totally fine to not share a critic's opinions.

14. I side with the liver contingent.

13. Who knew pimento cheese could be so polarizing?

12. Many thanks to Pure Theatre for playing along at Thanksgiving.

11. This story represented The Post and Courier's first foray into podcasting.

10. It's almost impossible to pick a representative Daily Digest column.

9. This is the race in which Michael Bennet made his mark.

8. The Bloomin' Onion is overrated.

7. The popular image of burritos and ramen doesn't capture the breadth of home cooking in prison.

6. The Post and Courier weekly presented both sides of restaurant situations described by aggrieved patrons and asked readers for a ruling.

5. The historic charm of Charleston is often at odds with diners' accessibility concerns.

4. There is always great food to be found if you're able to do the work to locate it.

3. This one speaks for itself.

2. I'm not a fan of the saying "food brings people together," since the truth is more complicated, but it's hard to dispute it in the face of fried chicken.

1. The Post and Courier Food section's signature event, celebrating Charleston's culinary diversity and traditions, started in 2017.