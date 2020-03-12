Blockchain conference planned for Mount Pleasant; successor named for retiring UPS chief

Blockchain focus of local conference
A group that wants to demystify how blockchain might become prevalent in business and society have an opportunity to learn about the growing technology at a conference this weekend.
The event is being organized by PalmettoChain, a nonprofit association. It begins Friday at the Hotel Indigo in Mount Pleasant.
Blockchain technologies store information on a virtual ledger. It is considered to be highly secure, because each piece of information is linked to another. The best-known example of blockchain is cryptocurrency. But that is just one example of the technology's use. It is becoming prevalent in health care, supply chain management and law.
PalmettoChain said its goal is to educate and advance the acceptance of these technologies. Scheduled speakers include Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, state Sen. Tom Davis, as well as business leaders from around the country. Among them is Ted Tanner, who was a co-founder of local startup Pokitdok and is now chief technology officer for IBM Watson Health.
Organizers have scaled back the event because of coronavirus concerns. A second, larger conference is planned tentatively for October. Tickets for this weekend's event cost $295.
UPS CEO retiring, successor is named
ATLANTA — The CEO of UPS is retiring after six years in the top job.
Board member Carol Tome will take over for David Abney at the end of May. Tome, the one-time chief financial officer at The Home Depot, has been on the board of the Atlanta company since 2003.
UPS Inc. said Thursday that Abney will serve as board chairman until his retirement in September. The long-time UPS employee was previously chief operating officer and began his career in 1974 as a package handler in Mississippi.
Mortgage rates are mixed for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week after hitting all-time lows last week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan rose to 3.36 percent from 3.29 percent — which was the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking it in 1971.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.77 percent from 2.79 percent last week.
The decline has been driven by investors shifting money out of the stock market and into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the crisis in confidence around the global viral outbreak has worsened. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, so they typically fall in tandem.
Neiman to close most discount stores
NEW YORK — Neiman Marcus is ditching the off-price business and focusing on its high-end customers.
The privately held luxury retailer said that it's closing more than half of its remaining 22 Last Call stores, which sold designer brands at big discounts. The company said Wednesday the moves, which will result in 500 job cuts over the next eight months, are designed to free up resources to better focus on high-end customers.
As part of those efforts, the Dallas-based company is combining the online and store teams and will shift the role of sales associates to what it calls trusted client advisers who will help customers not just buy products but help them with dining options and other services like beauty and wardrobe styling. Neiman Marcus will also eliminate 250 non-selling associates.