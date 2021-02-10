The reckoning: Social justice activists effect some positive changes, and hope for much more

The 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin and subsequent treatment of his assailant George Zimmerman by law enforcement prompted social justice activists to adopt a new slogan: Black Lives Matter.

Since then, many more Black men, women and children have been killed by police, and hundreds of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets in every state and more than 50 countries across the world. Social media blazes with calls to reform police tactics and the criminal code. Entertainment and sports celebrities have spoken out.

The cry for change grew to a deafening roar in May, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin applied his knee to the neck of George Floyd and held it there for several minutes, cutting off Floyd's air supply and killing him. Floyd had told the officer he couldn't breathe. Bystanders begged the officer to remove his knee.

The news triggered a massive response from protesters and caused a significant shift in public opinion regarding racism, police violence and the history of oppression in the United States.

A reassessment of that history is underway across the country as communities pull down Confederate monuments, change the names of school buildings, commit to racial diversity and push for systemic reform.

The monument to slavery advocate and 19th century politician John C. Calhoun in Charleston's Marion Square came tumbling down in June, and his name was removed from the honors college at Clemson University, a school built on his former plantation grounds.

William C. McCoy, director of Clemson's Rutland Institute for Ethics and its Pan-African Studies program, said he was proud of the university’s board for making the name change.

“My guess is that the change made by the board was not easy for them, but the pressure to change was too great to ignore, especially when both our professional football alumni and the Clemson Black Alumni Council were so vocal about the need for change,” he said.

Clemson, which has the smallest percentage of Black students among state public colleges, is making efforts to redress its past ties to slavery and white supremacists. The renaming was in the works; the board pushed it forward by months in response to the protests.

McCoy said the violence associated with protests has left him conflicted.

“On the one hand, especially as a minister, I did not care for the rioting nor the looting, especially of minority-owned businesses. I felt that such actions played right into the negative stereotypes so often cast upon us as Black people,” he said. “On the other hand, I understood the rage and the fear. Even as an educated Black man, I cannot count the number of times that I have been racially profiled while driving, looked at suspiciously in the stores and malls, and thought ‘less than,’ even in academia among my peers,” McCoy said.

There’s little doubt the protests are stirring changes in law enforcement. Among an array of examples:

In Minneapolis, four officers have been fired, charged with crimes. A state civil rights investigation is underway. In Louisville, Ky., no-knock search warrants were outlawed after Floyd's death, when protests erupted over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, asleep in her home during a late night raid in March. The New York Police Department has disbanded its Anti-Crime Unit and implemented new rules for wearing body cameras amidst nationwide calls for defunding the police. Several cities, such as San Diego, have banned chokeholds by police.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston police have completed a racial bias audit, North Charleston police are in the midst of one, and the Charleston Country Sheriff's Office is about to get one. All three agencies are emphasizing community policing over confrontation.

Other developments, not related to police reform, are indications of changing attitudes. A controversial, 176-year-old slave auction block has been removed from a corner in a tourist area of Fredericksburg, Va. The U.S. Marines and NASCAR have banned display of the Confederate battle flag.

And then there is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Racial disparities in COVID deaths were real and apparent,” said Cherie Dawson-Edwards, chair of the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Louisville. “If that is real, why isn’t the fight against police violence toward us real?”

This historical moment, when substantive reform seems within reach, must be seized, according to many protesters.

“Now is the time to enact change, speak up, challenge your peers and family members, use your platform, learn about your history and thoroughly educate yourselves,” said Tayjua Hines, president of the Black United Students at Kent State University.

But McCoy said reform, if it continues, is likely to be incremental.

“Seldom does everyone embrace change, but if you get enough decision-makers and power players behind it, even the naysayers will go along for the ride, albeit begrudgingly,” he said.