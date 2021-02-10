The march continues with purpose and promise, and dangers posed by a growing opposition

This is no typical Black History Month. It comes after the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It comes after the Black Lives Matter movement has made serious strides in it's long fight. It comes as more and more White Americans have acknowledged the problem of persistent racial discrimination.
It also comes at a time when white supremacy seems to be on the rise. Confederate iconography is being removed from public places, but the flag, along with swastikas and other symbols of the far right, are carried defiantly by rioters into the sacred spaces of our democracy.
This is a moment of promise and of menace. We are witnessing a grassroots uprising against long-ingrained racism, and a reaction against that reaction in the form of QAnon conspiracy theories, divisive right-wing politics, and overt expressions of intolerance and white supremacy.
And here we are, considering Black people's experience, the ongoing fight for civil rights and the racial reckoning that seems to have taken hold. African Americans understand well that productive change requires patience, pressure and persistence. A growing number of White people are joining the effort.
In South Carolina, once the cradle of the North American slave trade, the reckoning is under way. The International African American Museum is under construction. The John C. Calhoun monument is gone. Local police departments are examining their methods in search of racial bias. Social justice activists young and old are raising their voices and taking to the streets.
In this special Black History Month section, we examine some of the history of the freedom struggle, current trends and fascinating leaders — 12 people to watch — who have devoted their lives to improving the great American experiment.