COLUMBIA — Rye Martinez has long been an activist. Well before George Floyd was killed by a cop in Minneapolis, she was writing and reciting protest poems. She was student body president in her Columbia high school, always the one to take the lead, to scrutinize budgets, to convey students’ demands.

She put her frustrations in verse and rhyme, which seemed a good way to summarize issues and get her point across, she said.

So after Floyd’s death, she joined others in the street and called for change. With Jasmine McCray, a graduate student at the University of South Carolina, Martinez brainstormed about how best to carry on after the protests cooled down.

What can they do when the media coverage dissipates, when young demonstrators return to the classroom, when the American public turns its attention away from police brutality and toward other concerns?

The protests were a cry of pain, she said. What’s needed now is a salve, a prescription for healing.

And that can be accomplished mostly through policy reform.

So on July 15, the two women founded Empower SC, a collective of activists and organizers seeking systemic reform to improve education, law enforcement practices and economic empowerment.

To do so, Martinez said, requires that we confront structural racism head-on and provide troubled communities with basic necessities, such as food security, housing and mental health treatment.

It is nearly impossible to flourish in school or on the job if you have no reliable roof over your head, or when your stomach is empty and your mind is troubled by emotional trauma, she said.

She should know.

“I’ve been raised in almost every ghetto in Columbia,” she said. “And I’ve seen pretty much everything you could see before I was 20.”

She assumed that violence and poverty were the norm.

“I didn’t realize how traumatized I was until I started being a coach to other people,” she said.

Entrenched in the ghetto, one meets friends each day and hears about the latest blow. Crisis is everywhere, all the time.

“You’re living it,” she said. “You grow up and realize you did not have a childhood.”

Drawn to creative writing, she found expression in poetry, honing her worldview and her abilities to express it. She said she has sought to amplify the voices of women and minorities, in both her words and deeds.

Her father owns a barbershop downtown and sometimes cuts Jaime Harrison’s hair. Her mom, a strong women who has taught Martinez determination, is coping with health issues. Neither graduated college; both have eagerly shared their accumulated wisdom.

Martinez, 29, has taken many college courses and is inching closer and closer to graduation, even as Empower SC — and a family of her own (she has two daughters) — draws away her attention. To help generate some needed income, she hopes to start a line of hair products, then perhaps extend her entrepreneurial tendencies to other revenue-generating projects.

She helped draft a 418-page “demand letter” over the summer that lays out the reforms Empower SC hopes to effect. She studied the state budget and identified all kinds of ways to move the money around and reprioritize the public agenda.

She wants legislators to listen. She knows how hard it can be to alter the political trajectory of the state.

“A year from now, I hope to have at least one policy change,” she said. “Two years from now I want at least two things.”

And so on. Step by step. Until South Carolina finds a way to take care of all its citizens.