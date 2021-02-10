ORANGEBURG — When Robert Greene II was a child growing up in Augusta, he wanted to be an astronaut. He watched a lot of “Star Trek” and thought about adventure far away.

His parents instilled in him a love for reading and his dad liked to talk with him about history, especially African American history.

“I will never forget the day he sat me down to watch the film ‘Glory,’” Greene said. “He was trying to make me understand that there was this long history of Black resilience in the U.S. that I should be aware of.”

That long history of resilience eventually became the subject of Greene’s career. In college he studied linguistics and creative writing, minoring in history. He loved writing, he said. He loved history. And he glimpsed another possible future: teaching.

For his master’s degree, he pursued history and gained his first opportunities to stand before other students and share his growing knowledge. In 2019, he earned his doctorate in American history from the University of South Carolina.

Today, at 34, he’s a professor at Claflin University in Orangeburg and is writing both scholarly and popular articles. He has contributed to The Nation, Jacobin, Dissent, The Washington Post, Oxford American, Scalawag, In These Times, Politico, and Current Affairs.

In the spring, he’s lead instructor at the Modjeska Simkins School, a project of the South Carolina Progressive Network launched in 2015 to teach the history that’s too often left out of regular classrooms. Its model is the Freedom School set up by SNCC and CORE in Mississippi during the summer of 1964, and Simkins’ own leadership training program of the 1940s.

“It seems there is a hunger about America’s past, so my job is to do the best I can to shed light on it,” Greene said.

So he writes about police violence, the death of John Lewis, voter suppression, Reconstruction, and the Black Panther Party. He writes about Julian Bond, Southern communism, the politics of Clarence Thomas, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s democratic socialism. He even wrote about the race-sensitive progressivism of a 1995 episode of “Deep Space Nine,” part of the “Star Trek” franchise.

His goal, he said, is to “write the kind of history that my parents would enjoy reading.”

With a degree in American history, he could focus on any aspect of the topic, but he chooses to dwell on the unique African American experience, mostly because it’s so interesting and important, he said. It tells us so much about the country’s demons and its potential.

“I’m trying to get across the idea of how diverse and how important the Black community is to the nation’s intellectual and political history,” Greene said.

So he writes about the importance of the Black vote, and the efforts by political candidates to win it. He writes about the significance of Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. He writes about new dances invented by Black people.

He will continue to study history and share his knowledge with college students, and to write popular essays that help us to understand who we are and what we are made of — especially now, in this perilous moment when the country’s citizens must decide what they want: a true democracy or something else.

“This moment could turn any number of ways,” Greene said. Will the American people push to finish the work of the civil rights movement, embracing a multiracial, multiethnic society, and leveling the playing field, or will reactionary forces win the day?

“We are at a crossroads,” he said. “The main thing you draw from history is that nothing is ever set in stone, nothing is ever truly determined. It depends on what people are determined to do.”