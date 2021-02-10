Protesting then and now: Times change, but the problems and objectives remain the same

The persistent problem of police violence has become evident in recent years, and especially since the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which invigorated an already active protest movement. Most major American cities have seen demonstrations calling for accountability and change.

For those who remember the protests of the 1960s, it all rings familiar. Though activists today leverage social media to get the word out, the message, root causes and objectives are essentially the same.

“We’ve been down these dark roads before,” said Dr. Bobby Donaldson, director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina. “And what's ironic is that so many people we’ve talked to, who are now in their 70s and 80s, never imagined that they would see a recurrence of some of the events we’re seeing now.”

‘A very careful process’

The protests of the 1960s mostly were organized by civil rights organizations such as the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Congress on Racial Equality and Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Even the seemingly extemporaneous actions, such as the February 1960 Woolworth sit-in by four Black students at North Carolina A&T College in Greensboro, were months in the making.

“They were planned very carefully,” said Will Harris, a principal scholar at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro. “There was strategy; there was training; there was a sense of anticipation over how the students would react if they experienced violence from others, how they would uphold their dignity. So it was a very, very careful process, and we see this across the story of civil rights. Rosa Parks, for instance, was prepared for that sit-in (on the bus in Montgomery, Ala.) for years before it happened.”

Today’s protests seem to be planned and executed almost simultaneously thanks largely to social media, and it's often difficult to identify a specific group leading these grassroots efforts, Donaldson noted.

“Organizers are quite intentional in creating a grassroots infrastructure so that it becomes very difficult to say one person or one organization is responsible,” he said.

The spark, then and now, often is provided by interactions with police. Some of the largest race riots of the 1960s, such as Watts and Detroit, started with clashes between Black citizens and White police.

“This movement has reminded us that this issue of violence brought on by law enforcement has been a consistent agenda item among African Americans for decades,” Donaldson said. “For generations, people have talked and testified about these conditions and their experiences. What I think the George Floyd case most notably has done is that for eight minutes, there's video footage that underscores in a horrific way what people have been saying.”

‘No other recourse'

The racial unrest of the 1960s often included violent confrontation triggered by police actions. Peaceful protesters in Birmingham in 1963 faced police dogs and water hoses. Peaceful marchers in Selma in 1965 were beaten. Unarmed students at S.C. State College in 1968 were gunned down by state troopers. Frustration in urban centers mounted, then spilled over in the form of violent rebellion. The Watts riots raged for six days and caused $40 million in property damage. The Detroit riots led to 43 deaths and 1,400 buildings burned. Riots following King’s assassination led to thousands of arrests and millions of dollars in property damage.

“If you go back and look at some of those protests, Watts, Newark, Detroit, those all happen as you still had peaceful protests,” Donaldson said. “And yet in many communities, people remained politically disenfranchised and in economic depths. And what happened in those summers of 1967 and '68 is that people seemingly thought there was no other recourse but to violence.”

Although today's protests occasionally result in property damage, the gatherings mostly have been peaceful, harkening back to the lessons of King and the nonviolent student protests such as the Greensboro sit-in.

“We really believe here that direct, nonviolent action is the key to long-term change,” Harris said.

Not since the 1960s have protests against police violence and endemic racism been so numerous and effective in capturing the attention of Americans who have become accustomed to a troublesome status quo.

“It’s happening all over the country,” Donaldson said. “What I find most inspiring and instructive is happening not in Washington, D.C., but my hometown of Augusta, Ga., or Columbia, S.C., where previously we’ve not seen large mobilizations of people. Now you’re seeing people taking to the streets and exercising their rights as citizens.”