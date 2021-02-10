Organizations for change: Civil rights groups, then and now, fight for social justice (and more)

The cause of racial equality has been pushed along by many groups over the decades. Really, it started in the church, where Black people have found relative freedom to express their concerns and organize their response to injustice.
In the early 1900s, after white supremacy reasserted itself and erased the gains of the Reconstruction period, violence against Black people increased. In response to the 1908 deadly race riot in Springfield, Ill., and to the growing epidemic of lynchings across the South and beyond, a group of men and women, White and Black, came together to take action.
NAACP
The NAACP was founded in 1909 by W.E.B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells, Archibald Grimké, Mary Church Terrell, Henry Moskowitz, Mary White Ovington and others. It's purpose was to empower Black people with “political, educational, social and economic equality."
It pushed to integrate the armed services in 1948. It pushed Congress to pass the Civil Rights Acts of 1957, 1960, 1964 and 1968, addressing inequities in voting, employment and housing.
It established a powerful legal arm that deployed attorneys, including Thurgood Marshall, to South Carolina and other states to battle injustice in the courtroom.
Congress of Racial Equality
CORE was founded in 1942 in Chicago by activists George Houser, Homer Jack, James Farmer Jr., Bayard Rustin, Bernice Fisher and Joe Guinn.
The organization was involved in many prominent activities of the civil rights movement in the 1960s, such as the Freedom Rides, March on Washington, voter registration drives in Mississippi in the summer of 1964, and school desegregation efforts in Chicago and Durham, N.C.
Southern Christian Leadership Conference
Founded in 1957 in Atlanta by Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph David Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth and others in the immediate aftermath of the successful Montgomery Bus Boycott, SCLC advanced an ideology of nonviolent confrontation. It was involved in many initiatives, from the March on Washington to the Selma-Montgomery March. Under King's leadership, its focus shifted over the years from integration to economic justice.
SCLC was one of the "Big Five” civil rights groups, which also included the NAACP, National Urban League, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Congress on Racial Equality. It was intrinsically involved in the Charleston Hospital Strike of 1968-69. Coretta Scott King and Ralph Abernathy joined marching strikers and provided strategic assistance.
Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee
Famed SCLC matriarch Ella Baker had organized a conference at Shaw University in Raleigh in the wake of the 1960 Greensboro, N.C., sit-ins at which SNCC was formed. The organization represented a big shift in the civil rights movement: now young people would become involved.
SNCC members participated in many of the events of the 1960s, though the group mostly was focused on sustained projects, such as voting drives and the formation of oppositional political parties. By 1966, its focus had changed from integration to the self-determination expressed by the Black Power movement. Its most well-known leaders were John Lewis and Stokely Carmichael. Cleveland Sellers Jr., a young activist from Denmark, rose it the ranks to become program director under Carmichael.
Black Panther Party
The Black Panther Party was founded by Huey P. Newton, Bobby Seale and Elbert Howard in 1966. Its purpose was to combat police brutality and foster self-sufficiency in the Black community. Members, often dressed in black and wearing berets, conducted armed patrols, but also organized the distribution of goods to residents in need. In California, carrying weapons in public was legal, but, in 1967, largely because of the perceived threat of the Panthers, legislators passed the Mulford Act, which made it illegal to openly carry loaded weapons.
The Black Panther logo, originally designed by a White member of SNCC to represent Alabama's Lowndes County Freedom Party, soon was adopted by the militant California organization because, according to Newton, “the black panther doesn’t strike first, but if the aggressor strikes first, then he’ll attack.”
Equal Justice Initiative
EJI was founded in 1989 to “provide legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced, or abused in state jails and prisons,” according to its website.
EJI founder, Bryan Stevenson, has argued many cases, including some before the Supreme Court, in an effort to reform child sentencing laws and rescue people on death row. He is the author of "Just Mercy." Stevenson spearheaded the organization's effort to create the National Memorial for Peace and Justice near Montgomery, Ala., which memorialized more than 4,400 Black victims of lynching. EJI also has created The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. It shares the history of the domestic slave trade, racial terrorism, the Jim Crow South and the country's vast prison system.
National Action Network
NAN, which has chapters throughout the U.S., was founded in 1991 by the Rev. Al Sharpton. It promotes a modern civil rights agenda with a focus on criminal justice reform and police accountability, victim assistance, voting rights, corporate responsibility, access to digital platforms and youth leadership development.
In South Carolina, it is represented by the Rev. Nelson Rivers III, pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church.
Repairers of the Breach
Repairers of the Breach, founded in 2015 by the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, advocates for a "moral revolution" that puts social justice at the center of American life. Barber calls upon his Christian faith in arguing for fairness, equity and respect for all.
In 2017, Repairers of the Breach joined the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice; the Popular Education Project; and many other partners to launch the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. An outgrowth of Barber's Moral Mondays movement, and an extension of King unfinished work, the Poor People's Campaign is a grassroots effort "to end systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, environmental destruction, and other injustices."