GEORGETOWN — Most chambers of commerce are associations of merchants and business owners that promote their commercial interests. One chamber of commerce, based in Georgetown, does something else.

It connects the dots between entrepreneurship and environmentalism. It supports and promotes small businesses whose operators are determined to protect the Earth. It advances ideas of sustainability that can help Black business owners find new opportunities.

It is the brainchild of Georgetown native Marilyn Hemingway, whose people are rooted in coastal South Carolina, and whose Gullah Geechee inheritance is her inspiration. Gullah people lived off the land, knew how to cultivate rice, understood the bounty of medicinal cures inherent in the flora. Their connectedness to the soil and sea is intrinsic, and it provides a model for Hemingway’s current agenda.

She started the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce in 2018, and continues to operate it mostly alone, relying on contractors to help her with marketing, technology, graphic design and the like.

She has sat on many porches, brainstorming ideas with enterprising people ready to take a leap of faith, unsure of where the rocks and shoals might lie beneath the surface.

“I consider it an activist chamber,” she said. “Traditionally, chambers tend to be conservative in their practice, but I knew that this chamber needed to be more activist because of the needs of my community.”

She strives to connect people with valuable resources and information, and to lend a hand with promotion and marketing, she said.

“It’s so very hands-on, grassroots,” Hemingway said. “It takes a lot of time and investment.”

Hemingway comes from a family of leaders. Her grandfather, George Goings Daniels, was president of the state Baptist Association for 20 years. An uncle was president of Morris College. A grandmother was a school principal. A great-grandfather was a master carpenter who built many of the homes in Georgetown after the Civil War.

She was born on Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in 1965, moved to Guam with her family when she was 5 and returned to the U.S. 3½ years later. She majored in journalism at the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1987. She has long been engaged in politics. As a child, she held signs at voting precincts on election day, and eventually became a volunteer on various campaigns. That led to staff positions with Randa Matta and John Edwards.

Frustrated that African Americans always seemed to be relegated to field positions and rarely managed to become campaign managers, she started Hemingway Group in 2006, a communications consultancy.

One of her clients was Fetter Health Care, and soon she went to work there as its marketing coordinator, in part to secure access to the medical services she needed at the time, she said. She remained in that job for more than a decade, then struck out on her own to start the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce.

In September last year, she announced the formation of the chamber’s policy arm, the Gullah Geechee Leadership Institute, which will help African Americans living along the South Carolina coast to better understand and address the environmental and cultural issues facing them, such as pollution, climate change and development. The new institute, organized as a 501(c)4, will be led by James Felder, an activist, state legislator and solicitor.

The world is changing,” Hemingway said at the time. “I have always said the Gullah-Geechee community is the canary in the coal mine.”

In addition to assisting small business operators, she is second vice president of the Georgetown NAACP, attuned to social justice issues affecting her community.

But mostly she’s focused on economic uplift, and the chamber is her way of making a difference.

“I view this as my legacy,” she said. “I know that one day I will have to leave it; the goal is to establish a strong board and to build it so it's sustainable.”

And to make it globally known.

And to embrace Black people everywhere.

And to participate in major climate accords.

And to forge relationships with others combating environmental degradation or advancing sustainable business practices.

Marilyn Hemingway wants to be part of the solution.