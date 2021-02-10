Marcus McDonald, grew up in Columbia, majored in finance at the College of Charleston and became aware of social and racial inequities at an early age. His grandfather liked to talk politics and often took McDonald to the polls.

Both his parents were deaf, so McDonald learned to speak for them. And the family struggled financially so, as soon as he could be hired, McDonald worked to generate income and help the family.

“Black males grow up faster than almost any other demographic in America,” he said. “Mom didn’t have good job opportunities. She was working at Hardee's and I was working at a different restaurant, making more money than her.”

He was still young when he began to realize how the poor were stuck on a treadmill that could, at any moment, speed up and throw them off.

More recently, he’s been thinking about Malcolm X’s characterization of justice.

“If you stick a knife in my back 9 inches and pull it out 6 inches, there’s no progress,” Malcolm said. "If you pull it out all the way, that’s not progress. The progress is healing the wound that the blow made. They haven’t even begun to pull the knife out, much less heal the wound. They won’t even admit the knife is there.”

So McDonald decided to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You look around and see the issues going on, and it’s just hard not to be engaged,” he said.

His public activism began in earnest while he was a student at the college. He’d bring his trombone to rallies and shout about injustice. Committed and persistent, he assumed a leadership role after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a cop who pinned Floyd down with a knee to the neck.

That event triggered mass protests across the country, including in Charleston, on May 30, when peaceful daytime marches involving McDonald and his cohort gave way to evening riots that surprised and disappointed the regular activists.

The police response was terrible, he said. They used tear gas against peaceful protesters, and even harassed residents of the East Side who were not involved in the regular demonstration, then found themselves unprepared for the violence and property damage that later ensued.

The immediate result of the police’s mishandling of the event was to leave the general public with the impression that Black Lives Matter protesters were responsible for the shattered windows and looting, McDonald said. Law enforcement corrected this impression in its preliminary report about the events of May 30 — but too late to change the minds of those predisposed to vilifying the Black Lives Matter movement.

The riot reinforced the impression among a significant portion of the public that BLM Charleston consists of young agitators who have nothing better to do than complain and disrupt traffic.

In fact, McDonald said, the protesting is just one small aspect of the work done by the group.

McDonald takes to Instagram regularly to provide updates of his social justice advocacy and the issues on the table at any given moment. He collaborates with other local groups, such as Jason Jones’ United Front and Tamika Gadsden’s Charleston Activist Network. He volunteers at the Eastside Community Development Corporation, assisting Latonya Gamble with her internet café and student study space. He tutors young people in math and finance. He organizes distribution drives for school supplies.

He does this work, in part, to battle not only police violence but mass incarceration and the economic disparities that continue to plague Black people.

Now he is starting what he called Black Power Financial Literacy, a class scheduled for every other Wednesday at St. Julian Devine Community Center on the East Side. It will teach budgeting, investing, marketing and more — all viewed through the lens of racial justice, he said.

He is taking a page from the Black Panther Party, which once provided essential community outreach programs to poor African Americans living in urban centers.

Asked about his overarching ideology, McDonald said he avoids labels and condemns violence, that the fight for justice is a step-by-step process and demands adaptability.

But then he offered a single word to sum up his goals: Equity.