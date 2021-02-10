Major constitutional and legislative milestones of the freedom struggle in the US

Before the Civil War, African Americans in the U.S. had no legal recourse to fight their oppression. They were victims of a racist system, subjugated by laws that criminalized or restricted basic human behaviors, such as reading and education, movement, even human relationships. After the war, halting progress was made, though it was sometimes disrupted by reactionaries determined to turn back the clock.

1863: The Emancipation Proclamation

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, and when it took effect on Jan. 1, 1863, it freed only those enslaved in Confederate states engaged in rebellion against the Union.

1865: The 13th Amendment

Passed by the U.S. Senate in April 1864 and the House the following January, the 13th Amendment formally abolished slavery. The measure was submitted to the nation’s state legislatures in February 1865 and ratified on Dec. 6, 1865. But it included a loophole. The amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

1865: Labor contracts

The Union victory in the Civil War liberated more than 4 million slaves, but it was a fragile freedom. To maintain a cheap source of labor after the war, many Southern states enacted laws that forced African Americans to agree to annual labor contracts. If they refused, they risked being fined, jailed or forced to work virtually for free.

1868: The 14th Amendment

The 14th Amendment gave African Americans “equal protection” under the U.S. Constitution. Ratified in 1868, it granted citizenship to everyone born or naturalized in the United States, including former slaves. The Reconstruction Act of 1867 required Southern states to ratify the amendment as a prerequisite for rejoining the Union.

1870: The 15th Amendment

African Americans finally attained some political power with the ratification of the 15th Amendment, which stated that a man’s right to vote could not be denied because of race, skin color or “previous condition of servitude.”

1881: Jim Crow laws

Despite ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, White Southern lawmakers began enacting legislation legalizing racial segregation after they succeeded in ending Reconstruction. Jim Crow laws, named after an African Americans minstrel show character, were in force in the South for nearly a century. African Americans were prevented from voting, finding good jobs, getting a good education and receiving fair treatment by the criminal justice system. Segregation became de facto, worsening already significant economic disparities.

1896: Plessy v. Ferguson

In 1896, the Supreme Court established the “separate but equal” doctrine in upholding the constitutionality of racial segregation. The case was based on a complaint by Homer Plessy, an African American train passenger who refused to take a seat in a car meant specifically for African Americans. In a ruling that many consider one of the Supreme Court's worst, the justices claimed his rights had not been violated.

1954: Brown v. Board of Education

In 1954, the Supreme Court determined that school segregation (and, by implication, all segregation) was unconstitutional. Thurgood Marshall, who later became the high court’s first African Americans justice, was chief attorney for Oliver Brown and the other plaintiffs. Five related cases — including Briggs v. Elliott, which Marshall argued in a Charleston courtroom — were combined to challenge the "separate but equal" doctrine established by Plessy. That challenge, informed by J. Waties Waring's courageous dissent in the Briggs case, won the day.

1964: Civil Rights Act

The Civil Rights Act prohibited discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin in many areas, including voter registration requirements, school enrollment, employment and access to public places. The landmark legislation might not have been passed but for the impetus provided by Rosa Parks, a civil rights activist and the granddaughter of former slaves. She refused to give up her seat to a White person on a segregated bus, which led to a 1955 boycott by African American passengers of the Montgomery, Ala., bus system, organized by Martin Luther King Jr. This launched a national effort to end racial segregation.

1965: Voting Rights Act

Against the backdrop of racist violence in the South and a determined civil rights movement, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Congress agreed that national voting-rights legislation was necessary. The Voting Rights Act outlawed literacy tests as a prerequisite for voting. It further demanded that specific jurisdictions obtain the approval of the First District Court for the District of Columbia or the U.S. Attorney General before initiating any new voting practices or procedures. (That provision of the Voting Rights Act was struck down by the Supreme Court in the 2013 case Shelby County v. Holder.)

1968: Civil Rights Act

Almost a week after King was assassinated, the House passed the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which outlawed housing discrimination based on race, religion, sex, origin, disability or color. This had been a major theme of King's Poor People's Campaign, which struggled to regain its momentum after King's murder.