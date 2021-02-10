Some people were born to do what they do.

Kylon Middleton started preaching at 8 years old. He came up in the AME Church. He lived in homes on Charleston’s East Side and in the North Central neighborhood. He rambled through Hampton Park to visit his grandmother on Poplar Street. He graduated from Burke High School in 1992. He reaped the benefits of a strong community support system.

“The expectation was that you were going to be somebody,” he said.

But he was also hindered by racism and de facto segregation. He easily could have gone the way of some of his friends, consumed by poverty and drugs and crime.

“This city has such deep meaning for me,” he mused. “I grew up during a time when it was obvious there was a clear demarcation ... drawn racially, and that shaped who I am today. I was very aware that segregation was real, and in order to truly access the American dream I had to really work harder and fight more vigorously.”

After school, Middleton went to the YWCA, which taught kids (among other things) how to make the most out of the words you use. He became skilled at public speaking. He learned about the broader civil rights movement. He met Coretta Scott King, cousin of YWCA director Christine Jackson, and was able to tap into the spirit of the freedom struggle.

If the YWCA helped him exercise his mind, the YMCA on Cannon Street gave him opportunities to exercise his body, to learn teamwork, to forge friendships.

“When I was growing up, the young black man was an endangered species,” he said.

But he managed to find a nurturing environment full of protective people.

“I feel a sense of responsibility because the community made me who I am.”

Who he is: pastor of Mount Zion AME Church and a new member of Charleston County Council. For years now he has extended his ministerial instincts to the community at large.

In 2015, when then-Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen started the Illumination Project, meant to improve relations between the police and the public, Middleton was recruited to help.

The Charleston area was at the time reeling from the shooting death in April of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer and by the killings of nine worshippers at Emanuel AME Church in June. Feelings were raw and tensions high.

In 2018, Middleton became project leader, continuing the practice of bringing people together for listening sessions, which in turn led to policy recommendations.

For Middleton, it was personal. He had lost a dear friend in the church shootings, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

“I seek community,” Middleton said. “The church is formed and shaped in community.”

It was, for him, a natural pathway. But it wasn’t always a smooth road.

Middleton remembered his younger self delivering newspapers in the historic residential section at the bottom of the Charleston peninsula. He would pick up his bundles near Colonial Lake, then traverse Broad, Tradd and Orange streets, making his way to the old battery. He marveled at the giant homes and gardens. He was struck by the contrast between this place and his neighborhood. It rankled him. What accounted for such polarization?

“I saw a totally different life,” he said.

And he recalled his encounters with law enforcement on the East Side. Racial profiling was rampant, he said, especially under Reuben Greenberg, the Black police chief determined to clean up the streets.

“I was afraid of the police!” Middleton recalled.

Little did he know he would later be called to work with them.

Now he is optimistic about criminal justice reform and community building. He is sure the leaders of the Charleston police, North Charleston police and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office all are forward-thinking people devoted to the idea of inclusion and equity.

“The old practices cannot be sustained,” he said. “They know there are systemic injustices.”

The community ought to encourage them to emphasize service over confrontation, he said.

But everything is intertwined. To address public safety effectively, you have to work on the shortage of affordable housing, too. And food insecurity. And education. And unemployment. No need to raise taxes, he said. Just reprioritize existing budgets.

“We must be intentional,” Middleton said.

And county government can be a facilitator, helping to bring people together and work out productive solutions.

He will always refer to the church, his church, born in protest, concerned with injustice, yet always finding ways to band together in fellowship.

"We are a reconciling people," he said.