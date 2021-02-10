GREENVILLE — During the crack epidemic of the 1980s, Jerry Blassingame became a neighborhood kingpin.

He had done well in school and found a passion for woodworking and industrial arts. His shop teacher encouraged him, suggesting vocational school. He won a two-year scholarship to Greenville Technical College, where he studied architectural engineering.

Then he started selling marijuana, cocaine and crack. During his second year of school, he dropped out.

“I was one of the biggest crack dealers in my neighborhood,” he said. “The money was so good.”

In 1991, he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years, which was suspended to nine months. Ultimately, he was lucky to spend just four months behind bars.

But once released, he couldn’t get a job. He couldn’t secure an apartment.

“I didn’t realize what a criminal background would do,” he said.

So he returned to the street.

In 1995, he was arrested again on 11 charges and sentenced to 20 years. He served 3½ years before he was released on parole.

“I was 27 years old at the time,” Blassingame said.

What drives a man to crime? And what redeems him years later? How did Blassingame manage to beat the odds and create something that not only would transform him, but hundreds of others like him?

To understand, let’s go to the beginning.

He grew up poor. His mother worked in the weaving room of Woodside Mill, and the family lived across the alley from the old cotton mill. When he was 5, his mother’s boyfriend shot her twice and killed her in the next room. Blassingame and his brother ran outside in terror. When his grandfather ran in to check on his daughter, he was shot, too, dying two years later of complications, the bullet still lodged in his head.

His grandmother took responsibility for the children, moving across town into a low-income housing project.

“My grandmother, a house cleaner, was a great lady,” he said. “She made sure we had what we needed.” But she had troubles of her own.

She was coping now with the loss of twin daughters, one taken by disease, the other by the gun. Two years later, her husband was killed by the same man who shot her daughter.

She knew Blassingame loved school. It was his escape, the place where he could forget his traumas and flourish in relative safety. So she made sure he finished.

He lived in two worlds, one of productivity and promise, the other of desperation and sorrow. He was succeeding — until he was derailed by temptation and the ease with which he could make money.

Awaiting his second sentence in the county jail, he was sure his life was over, he said. But his sister, a practicing Christian, was less convinced. “I didn’t think God existed, but she kept on me,” Blassingame recalled.

Inside, he saw others just like him, enduring their own traumas, convinced that hopes and dreams were a futile extravagance.

“I began to think about what I was going to do when I got out,” he said. He decided to start a nonprofit. He did research, he kept a journal full of plans. He began to share his ideas. And then, a stroke of luck.

A Sunday School class at Clemson United Methodist Church asked him to become a pen pal. He told them about his plans, and how he wanted to become a pastor. The church group raised money to help him.

In 1998, his new girlfriend believed in him enough to marry him, even before he knew anything about the chance for early release. In 1999, he received a letter notifying him that he would be freed, but on parole for 11 years.

“I’ll do that!” he told them, eager to set up his nonprofit.

His idea: to create a safe haven for the formerly incarcerated where they can be trained in carpentry skills and prepared for re-entry in society, where they can have access to affordable housing, services and support, where they can forge a sense of community and purpose.

Blassingame was hamstrung by a rule that prevented those on parole to work directly with others on parole, so he applied for a pardon and, after five years, received one. During that interim period, he worked odd jobs even as he built up his nonprofit enterprise.

He founded Soteria in 1999. He finished school, earning a degree in architecture. He became a pastor. He jumped through all kinds of bureaucratic hoops, and sometimes found a way around them. He secured grants not for re-entry programs (none were available) but for “community development” initiatives.

Today, Soteria has a 16-bed transitional housing facility, with a new eight-unit project in the works. It offers a one-year program to prepare those just released from prison for the world outside. It includes mentoring, financial literacy training, money management assistance, and hands-on labor opportunities. It provides participants with a living wage.

Participants work on demolition sites, collecting pieces of wood with which they make furniture to sell. That generated earned income. Rent collected from the tenants of Soteria’s housing provides more. Grants and donations rounds out the annual budget, Blassingame said.

The nonprofit also has an advocacy arm. It pushes legislators to enact policies that make it easier for the formerly incarcerated to reclaim their lives. The state's felony expungement bill, H.3209, which applies to first-time nonviolent offenders, was passed in 2018 thanks to this advocacy work.

His success surely is a result of persistence and faith, but also much more.

“I can’t explain the formula,” he said. “I just believe it was the right time, and the right opportunities came because I chose to do the right thing. I believe everybody has those opportunities.”