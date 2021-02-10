COLUMBIA — Jermaine Johnson has gone from one extreme to another.

He grew up homeless in Los Angeles, spending his nights in motels and coping with the effects of the crack epidemic.

“It waged war on my family,” he said. People close to him became addicts, gang members, drug dealers.

Because of the family’s itinerancy, Johnson attended seven different high schools. He had few friends. He was caught on the unyielding treadmill of poverty.

“It had me running around looking for direction, trying to figure out the right thing to do, the right way to go,” he said.

His parents did not intend to inflict harm; they were lost in a maelstrom not of their making.

“I have children of my own now, and I don’t want my children to hate me because of some personal demons that I’m dealing with. None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes.”

He was tall — 6 feet 7 inches. His older brother excelled at basketball, and Johnson followed along.

A coach soon recognized his talent and, despite Johnson’s inadequate grades, gave him a chance in the Amateur Athletic Union league. He traveled to Arizona and Colorado and New York to play. And then he was recruited by a Massachusetts preparatory school, providing him an escape route out of Los Angeles and a taste of what an affluent life provides.

“Basketball saved my life,” he said. “If I did not have basketball, I don’t know where I would be today.”

At the prep school, a coach from the College of Charleston scouting young players convinced Johnson that the Southeast’s climate was just like Southern California’s. There are palm trees, sunny skies, he told the young man.

So Johnson joined the Cougars and flourished, despite some initial culture shock.

“I’ve done a lot of traveling and I’ve never seen segregation so prevalent as it was when I first got here in South Carolina,” he said. “It was obvious, just right there in your face. But also the manners of everybody, that hospitality, that Southern charm, was evident as well. It was shocking to see ‘respectful’ segregation.”

On his first day in town, he was walking along with a teammate when a White man in a truck drove by yelling the N-word, he recalled. And he never did get used to the Confederate flags.

He graduated in 2008, finished the 2008-09 season, then went on to play professional basketball in the NBA’s D-League. He traveled overseas to Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, France and Hungary, and across the northern border to Canada.

“I saw different parts of the world, realizing how privileged we are in U.S.,” he said.

He decided he would start a nonprofit to help young men experiencing some of the same problems and challenges he faced. He wanted them to be good fathers, to find a path out of trouble.

His wife is from Columbia, and Johnson always intended to settle down here. She was studying pharmacology at Presbyterian College while he was playing pro ball and visiting regularly.

They settled in Hopkins and started a family. Johnson, concerned with the dearth of workforce development programs in the community, launched the nonprofit New Economic Beginnings Foundation.

News of racial profiling among the police disturbed him. Law enforcement officials seemed unwilling to acknowledge the problem, and African Americans in Richland County were reluctant to report such incidents. At a public meeting, Johnson spoke out, telling officials that a young friend had been stopped three times in three days and inappropriately searched.

His testimony and calls for reform received a standing ovation — and caught the attention of the late Rep. Joe Neal, a Democrat serving the 70th district, who tapped Johnson on the shoulder after the meeting. “You are what we need,” Neal told him, encouraging Johnson to consider a career in politics.

He started out as a Richland County Recreation Department commissioner, then became third vice chairman of the county’s Democratic Party, then part of the Democratic Black Caucus, then a leader of the Young Democrats. He had found his voice.

When the presidential campaign ramped up, he took note of Andrew Yang — especially Yang’s proposal for a “universal basic income” of $1,000 a month for every American 18 and older. Johnson knew from experience what that kind of money meant to people struggling at the bottom end of the economic spectrum.

He started the for-profit Dream Team Consulting to continue his work helping young men find their footing.

And then he won a seat in the S.C. Legislature's House of Representatives, representing District 80, just east of Columbia.

His big priority is extending broadband access statewide. Too many people in South Carolina can’t access remote health care services or virtual classrooms, and this puts them at an unfair disadvantage, he said.

He also wants to give everyone 70 and older a 1 percent tax break, and to provide $400 a year to everyone 18 and older. He calls that last policy the Palmetto Dividend Fund, and it’s meant to be used in an emergency. If the car breaks down, or a child gets sick, or someone loses a part-time job, it can mean disaster. The $400 can buy them a little time.

He thinks South Carolina can attract more industry, but only if it can prepare a ready workforce. He thinks the state must embrace wide-scale sustainable energy solutions in response to climate change.

Recently, Johnson set the gears in motion to start a professional basketball team, the Charleston Coyotes. The players will be paid, and they will be mentored in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and community service.

Yes, Jermaine Johnson has come a long way since his childhood nights moving from motel to motel.

And he is just 35 years old.