AIKEN — Elizabeth Morris grew up near a dirt road in Saluda County. She attended a progressive public high school and learned lessons from her parents, both born during the Great Depression, both pulled from school to help the family survive hard times.

So Morris learned about resilience and determination, as well as the limitations imposed by circumstance and history.

“I’ve always been very motivated to find my way, to figure this life out, no excuses,” she said.

While in high school, she noticed an ad in a magazine about being all that you can be in the Army. She completed the tear-out card and dropped it in the mail.

One day before she left for basketball practice, two recruiters showed up on the porch of the modest home by the dirt road.

“Mom gave me the look: ‘What have you done, young lady?’” she recalled. “Two weeks out of high school, I was in basic training at Fort Jackson. I knew nothing about the military, only that the card said (something about) tuition for college.”

She chose to join the National Guard. As soon as she qualified, she applied for Pell grants and other federal funding to attend the University of South Carolina-Aiken where she majored in sociology, minored in military science and graduated in 1991 with her bachelor’s degree. She soon received her commission and remained in the Army Reserve until 1999.

She was forging her way, paving her dirt road.

Her first job as a correctional officer dealing with young offenders was tough. But at the time she was volunteering with the nonprofit Helping Hands, which assists abused and neglected children, and she quickly decided that this was how she wanted to use her life, she said.

She went back to school to study elementary education.

Nothing has been easy, she said. The military wasn’t easy, especially for a Black woman coping with assumptions and biases. Her work with children wasn’t easy. Later, she would take a job as a probation officer in Beaufort. That wasn’t easy, either. Nor was it satisfying.

“I found very quickly that this had nothing to do with children not wanting to be compliant,” she said. “It had everything to do with them feeling they didn’t belong, or that they were neglected by their community. They were so very much misunderstood.”

Kids might act out, they might show aggression, but what they’re really expressing is a desire to be heard, Morris said.

She had found her calling.

At the Department of Juvenile Justice, she worked as a recruiter of foster families willing to take in children in search of safe and loving homes. Then she moved into a clinical supervision post, wrapping services around communities in need.

She moved on from there, into leadership positions, back to school for a master’s degree, into matrimony with a supportive husband. She started a family even as she studied and worked, then instilled in her three children a sense of purpose and of gratitude to those who came before.

Fifteen years ago, she joined the Clemson Youth Learning Institute, which partners with faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and schools to develop assistance programs for communities in need.

Morris, 51, also is busy as a volunteer adviser for the NAACP Youth Council in Aiken. She talks with young people about economic opportunities (and restraints), voting and civic engagement, political representation, criminal justice and more, she said.

Her devotion to Aiken’s youth runs deep. She serves on the board of directors for Area Churches Together Serving and the Family Y.

“My goal is to explain to children the importance of civic engagement and serving the community,” she said. “I’m doing the work I told myself I would do as teenager, and that I promised my mother I would continue when she passed away in 2018.”

She takes on a lot, and sometimes the scale tips in favor of work, leaving her husband wondering when she might relax, Morris said.

But she can’t help it. The children deserve all they can get.

“I am passionate about education, civil rights, equality, and making sure kids have a sense of self-worth,” she said.