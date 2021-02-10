COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley grew up carrying the weight of a burden, but she didn’t know it. She was poor, living in the projects of North Philadelphia, coping with four older siblings “who thought it was their right to tell me what to do,” she said.

Her mother, who grew up in Swansea, was a disciplinarian and instilled in Staley early on a toughness that has served her well in her life.

“I carry with me my mother’s wrath and all the things she stood for,” Staley said.

Daily life wasn’t always hardscrabble, but the obstacle course included plenty of the potholes carved by poverty and crime.

“My humble beginnings of being a rules-follower growing up under my mother’s roof is the very thing that guides me,” she said. Toughness plus discipline, in balance, provides her with the strong structure she depends on in life.

Today, she is among the winningest college basketball coaches ever. Beginning in 2008, she took a mediocre women’s team at the University of South Carolina and, improving its performance year after year, led it to a SEC championship in 2013-14. Various first-place finishes and championships followed in five of the next six years.

All that success with the Gamecocks had been preceded by similar achievements when she coached the Temple University Owls from 2000 to 2008. And as a player during her college years at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, she led her team to four NCAA tournaments, three Final Fours and one National Championship — and was twice named ACC female athlete of the year.

Her talents were not limited to school courts. She is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and was asked to carry the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony of the 2004 summer games.

Her athletic triumphs have made her a role model for young players and for those who are uncertain about how they might overcome their own struggles.

“I just want to be a ray of hope for people who grew up like I grew up,” she said. “I want them to be odds-beaters like me.”

Staley differentiates between what she calls organic success and surface success. The latter is subject to chance and luck; the former is due to hard work. Hers, she said, is organic.

“I was very calculating early in life, I wanted to be an Olympian and I wanted to be a national champion. I started at 17 when I saw women competing on those levels. Then I figured out how to achieve it.”

True success demands adaptability and brains.

“I don’t calculate wins as success,” she said. “What I calculate is when our players have a really good understanding of how to play the game. I want the ‘how’ and ‘why’ to come before actual success. The process of winning is where the success takes place.”

Accepting the head coach job at USC afforded her a chance to return to her family. Most of her family members were living in the state. Her mother was coping with the tribulations of aging.

For Staley, it was a welcomed reunion.

And a welcomed opportunity to compete in the Southeastern Conference, she said.

For the past seven years, Staley has been involved with the nonprofit Inner Soul, an organization that distributes sneakers to young children in need and conducts classroom competitions designed to improve MAP test scores.

“We give away a lot of sneakers,” she said. And provide tools these young people can use throughout their schooling and beyond.

Staley said she is acutely aware of racial and gender disparities that continue to plague her profession and others.

She is not optimistic about the possibility of achieving equity any time soon, she said.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get there, sadly. We can’t change it without having uncomfortable conversations and calling out decision-makers” — and accepting the possibility of disappointment.

The problem strikes her as illogical and self-defeating. All she can think about is the disconnect between the purse and the people.

She considers the people who draft the contracts and control the bank accounts and thinks: “Don’t you have a daughter you want treated as fairly as her male counterparts?”