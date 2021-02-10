MOUNT PLEASANT — When he was a kid, he assumed that all this basket-making was normal, that it was what everyone did.

“There were basket makers everywhere,” Antwon Ford said. “I’d hop on my bicycle to head down to the creek to play in the marsh and pass by people’s porches, and they’re making baskets.”

So Ford learned how to make baskets, too. At 4 years old, he’d pick up scraps of sweetgrass, palm, bulrush and pine needles discarded by his grandmother and tossed to the kitchen floor of their home in the Hamlin community, east of the Cooper River, and he’d practice a coil.

“That’s how most children learn,” he said.

The grass box contained long, soft strands that were off-limits to the young people in the house. That was the money and you didn’t want to waste it.

“When my grandmother saw I was serious, she let me reach into the grass box,” Ford said. “It was more of a test. I would ask for her help, she would tell me, ‘You’ve got to do this. … ’ She would teach me to hide the tail of the palm.”

When Ford was a teenager, he realized this art form was hyper-local. “That realization was inspiring,” he said. “I’m part of something special.” But why is it special, he wanted to know, and what is his role in this expression of cultural identity?

Today, Ford is perhaps the most innovative sweetgrass basket maker of his generation. Indeed, his creations are not generally utilitarian. As historian and curator Dale Rosengarten puts it, “He is a sculptor, turning a traditional craft into conceptual art.”

Ford, 35, said the ubiquity of basket making in his community was partly a manifestation of cultural pride combined with the kind of social solidarity that creates a community safety net and sense of camaraderie among neighbors.

A certain economic necessity also compelled African Americans in his neighborhood to make baskets. Not so much anymore. The demographics of the artisans now are skewed toward elders. Young people have smartphones and streaming services and other distractions. The cohesiveness of Black communities has been compromised by suburban development.

Ford estimates that perhaps half of young people today have any hands-on basket experience, and probably only when they visit their grandparents.

The supply of materials also has diminished and changed. No longer can artisans gather high-quality grasses nearby, or purchase a bundle for $20. They rely on suppliers who sell a bundle for as much as $100, Ford said.

“Ninety percent of the baskets are made in Mount Pleasant, but 90 percent of the grasses are imported,” he said.

None of this deters him.

In 2008, he was teaching English in Guatemala and decided to come home during the winter break. He had planned to rejoin the restaurant management business for a few months, then return to Guatemala, but he started making baskets instead — and contemplating his future.

Soon, he was challenging himself to imbue his creations with a sense of movement. He had been examining cubism and Futurism, entranced by the multidimensionality in this art, and he started to think about making sculptures that expressed something similar.

Then he discovered Gestalt psychology, with its emphasis on patterns and configurations. Form (gestalt) is the embodiment of patterns, and the whole is more than the sum of its parts.

Now Ford had a concept to inform his creative pursuits. Soon he was extending handles and bending them every which way, making sharp angles in three-dimensional space. He wanted admirers of his baskets to recognize their Gestalt dynamism, the illusion of apparent movement.

“I’ve been doing this for 31 years now,” he said. “I’m still learning something new.”

It takes a while. He’s been working on one piece for five months now, and on another for 13. Sometimes he has an idea, but he’s not sure how to realize it, so he’ll pause and practice, coiling the grass, bending it, turning it around until he knows the maneuver is possible.

“The thing about coiling is that it’s so time consuming,” Ford said. “It can be too overwhelming. Then I’ll just make traditional baskets for a whole month, just to refresh my mind and regain momentum without too much thinking.”

Then he returns to his forms and dimensions, his twists and turns and bends, his obsessions with movement and perception. The coils spin around and form loop-de-loops like a roller coaster, or elbows and knees like Marcel Duchamp’s “Nude Descending a Staircase,” or sudden splits as if river water were confronted by an obstacle set in its path.

The traditional craft gives way to conceptual art, the conceptual art reaches new heights.

“I’m in the middle of a journey,” he said. “I’m still figuring things out.”