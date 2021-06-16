You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

12 Black Leaders to Know: Robert Greene

A socially distanced interview with Robert Greene, professor of history at Claflin University.

For profiles of South Carolina's 12 Black Leaders to Know, feature stories about Black history and the civil rights movement, and previous video interviews, go to postandcourier.com/blackhistory.

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News