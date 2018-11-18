Black Friday: Shop it or skip it?

A solid 70 percent of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year, according to a recent NerdWallet study conducted by The Harris Poll. But the nature of a day centered around shopping can almost inevitably lead to overspending.
Here are three ways to tell whether participating in Black Friday is really right for you.
Consider what you're buying: The day after Thanksgiving is known for long lines, big crowds and low prices. And while it often delivers unbeatable deals on things like electronics, certain items are cheaper at other times of the year.
Clothing is generally a bargain on Black Friday, but some clothing reaches its lowest price off-season, said Charlie Graham, CEO of Shop It to Me, a sale alert app.
"If you're really penny-pinching, you can find better deals when items go on clearance outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday," Graham says of some apparel.
Think buying swimsuits at the end of winter or sweaters in the middle of summer.
Consider why you're buying: Of those who plan to shop in stores this Black Friday, 42 percent said they plan to do so because they enjoy the in-store hype such as early "doorbuster" deals, according to the NerdWallet study.
Enjoying this tradition is one thing, but going shopping "just because" isn't always a good idea. Even if you've set a budget, you may be susceptible to making additional purchases once you're among the merchandise.
On Black Friday, retailers compete for a share of your wallet, says Jeff Inman, a University of Pittsburgh marketing professor and editor of the Journal of Consumer Research. Traditionally, they draw in shoppers with a few great deals — called "loss leaders" — and hope they'll buy additional items as well.
While Inman says he hasn't always seen shoppers with huge baskets on Black Friday, he does point to toys as one category where shoppers may spring for something even if they didn't see it in an ad.
For example, you may come across a toy and decide to buy it for your niece for Christmas. This isn't necessarily an impulse purchase; you already planned to buy a gift for your niece. But since you didn't know the exact item, Inman calls selecting this toy an "impulse allocation" of your shopping budget.
This isn't a problem if you can afford it, but be conscious of this possibility when you step foot in the store.
Consider when you're buying: Plan your timing. With deals launching earlier each year, some Black Friday sales really happen the whole week of Thanksgiving, according to Graham from Shop It to Me.
"To compete with each other, the retailers have been pushing their sales earlier and earlier during that week," Graham says.
Because of this, sometimes shoppers can get Black Friday-level prices before Black Friday.