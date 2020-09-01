Black ex-franchisees for McDonald's sue burger giant; Walmart offering alternative to Amazon Prime

McD's sued by Black former franchisees
CHICAGO — More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain for discrimination. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chicago, the 52 plaintiffs say McDonald’s steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees.
The franchisees owned 200 U.S. stores before being forced to sell them over the last decade. They’re seeking compensation of $4 million to $5 million per store. McDonald’s Corp. denied the allegation and defended its history with Black franchisees.
None of the franchisees named in the complaint operated restaurants in South Carolina, according to the lawsuit.
Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime
NEW YORK — Walmart is launching a new membership service for shoppers this month that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.
Called Walmart+, it will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, and give members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.
The company said Walmart+ will launch Sept. 15. Walmart has a long way to go to catch up with Amazon Prime. Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 150 million members.
Tesla offering up to $5B of stock
DETROIT — A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla is announcing plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares.
The electric car and solar panel maker says in a filing with securities regulators that it intends to sell up to 10.03 million shares and use the proceeds for unspecified general corporate purposes.
The sales would be made "from time to time" and Tesla says the actual amount of the offering can't be determined at present.
As of June 30, Tesla had $8.6 billion in cash and roughly $8.5 billion in debt excluding vehicle and solar panel financing. The company has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it's building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas. It's also gearing up to roll out its new "Cybertruck" pickup and a semi sometime next year..
Construction spending up 0.1% in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged up a tiny 0.1 percent in July, breaking a string of losses due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commerce Department reported that the slight July gain followed a 0.5 percent decline in June. In July, spending on residential construction rose a solid 2.1 percent while nonresidential construction fell by 1 percent.
Home sales have been strong after an initial hit from the pandemic, and the hope is that those gains will help lift housing construction in the months ahead.
The report showed that total government construction fell by 1.3 percent in July. The expectation is that government building will be depressed in coming months as state and local governments face severe budget restraints because of the loss of tax revenue from the pandemic.
Survey: Factories grew again in August
WASHINGTON — American factories expanded at a faster pace last month, continuing a rebound from the coronavirus recession.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its manufacturing index climbed to 56 in August from 54.2 in July. Anything above 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing has been growing for three straight months. As the pandemic and the measures meant to contain it paralyzed the American economy, the survey showed that manufacturing had contracted in March, April and May.
Zoom's market value tops Boeing, Starbucks
NEW YORK — A Zoom call has become an integral part of daily life during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Wall Street acknowledged as much by boosting the videoconferencing company’s market value above that of more established companies such as Citigroup, Boeing and Starbucks.
Zoom shares rose 40.8 percent to $458.08, pushing its market value to more than $129 billion, after the company reported explosive growth during the second quarter as more people paid for subscriptions, giving them more control over virtual meetings. Zoom’s revenue more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $663.5 million and profits blew past Wall Street forecasts.
Samsung's heir indicted over 2015 merger
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday indicted Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong on charges of stock price manipulation and other financial crimes, setting up what could be a protracted legal battle to determine whether the 52-year-old billionaire illegally cemented his control over the business giant.
Lee's attorneys denied the charges, which were also filed against 10 other current and former Samsung executives, describing them as "investigators' one-sided claims." They maintain that a controversial 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that helped Lee increase control over the group's crown jewel, Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest producer of computer chips and smartphones, was "normal business activity."
A Seoul court earlier rejected the prosecutors' request to arrest Lee, who stepped into his leadership role after his father, Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, fell ill in May 2014.