It was a perfect Saturday for three area high school basketball teams as they competed for Lower State titles in the Florence Civic Center.
Bishop England’s girls, Goose Creek’s girls and Berkeley’s boys all punched a ticket to next weekend’s state finals at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Bishop England had no trouble advancing to the state finals for the sixth time in seven seasons, handing Dillon its first and only loss of the season 46-22 in the Class AAA Lower State championship game.
Bishop England improved to 27-1 with their 16th consecutive victory and advanced to the Class AAA state championship game next Saturday against Keenan. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m.
Bishop England played in five consecutive state title games in Class AA, winning four. The Bishops won the Class AAA title two years ago.
Forward Katie Brooks paced the Bishops with 17 points and seven rebounds. Josie Dennis added eight points and nine boards, while Katie Cullum added nine points.
Bishop England held Dillon nearly 20 minutes without a field goal and led 32-10 at the half.
“It always feels great,” Bishops coach Paul Runey said. “These girls work hard for this. They’ve earned it.”
Goose Creek (22-1) is playing for a state championship for the fifth time since the 2009-10 season after taking down Lexington in the Class AAAAA semifinals.
The Gators, winners of state titles in 2009-10 and 2016-17, had little trouble in their 43-28 victory over the Wildcats. Goose Creek led 24-12 at the half and extended the margin to 36-20 after three quarters.
Junior guard Aniyah Oliver led Goose Creek with 15 points, while senior guard Ciera Shivers added 10 and senior forward Shayla Nelson chipped in with nine points.
“She’s (Oliver) a difference-maker,” Goose Creek coach Tim Baldwin said of his point guard, who missed last season with an injury. “We really missed her last year. She brings a sense of calmness when things get out of control."
Goose Creek extended its winning streak to 16 games and will play Upper State champion Spring Valley (26-3) in the finals next Friday (7 p.m.) at Colonial Life Arena. It will be the fourth meeting in a state championship between the two teams, with Spring Valley winning two of the previous matchups.
“We know it’s going to be a huge challenge,” Baldwin said. “We know they’ve got some really talented players, too.”
Berkeley will be making its first appearance in the state championship game after defeating previously undefeated Lexington 47-42 in the AAAAA boys game. The Stags will take on defending state champion Dorman next Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Senior all-state forward Ishan White led all scorers with 22 points as Berkeley improved to 26-1 on the season. Berkeley was playing for the Lower State title for the first time in school history.
Lexington finished at 29-1 in head coach’s Bailey Harris final game as coach. Harris is retiring with 637 career wins and two state titles in 32 seasons.
Berkeley trailed 14-12 after one quarter but rallied to claim a 27-25 halftime advantage. The difference in the game was the third quarter, when the Stags limited the Wildcats to just six points and opened up a six-point lead. Berkeley would not trail in the final period as White scored six of Berkeley’s 10 points in the period.
“This group of (10) seniors is special,” Berkeley coach Joe Wallace said. “We kept our composure and stayed confident.”