Bigger is better: Auto companies add trucks, SUVs for 2019
By Jim Parker
SUVs and pickup trucks once occupied a healthy share of the American new car market; now, they dominate the field. The three largest sellers in the U.S. are trucks (Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500); and SUVs, including "crossovers" possessing both car and truck attributes, account for close to 45 percent of all new auto sales.
Expect to see even more sport-utility and related models in the years ahead. According figures from LMC Automotive consulting firm, the number of SUV and crossover models is poised to grow from 118 last year to 180 five years from now.
Both SUV and truck brands are adding new players in 2019. Nine brand-new sport utility nameplates will appear for the upcoming model year — including a plug-in EV — and one model will change names, according to kbb.com online automotive marketplace. Also, eight established SUVs are undergoing substantial revamps for 2019.
New pickup trucks include the introduction of a popular off-roader and re-emergence of a mid-sized truck last seen six years ago. Also, three current truck editions will be remodeled.
What's new for SUVs in the upcoming care year includes:
- Cadillac XT4, a compact crossover.
- Jaguar i-Pace, electric vehicle SUV.
- Lamborghini Urus, a first-time SUV for the ultra-luxury sports car.
- Lexus UX, subcompact SUV.
- Lincoln Aviator, SUV.
- Subaru Ascent, full-size SUV.
- VW Atlas, SUV.
- Volvo XC40, compact crossover.
One "new" model is in title - the Lincoln Nautilus. Formerly dubbed the MKX, the submarine-ish named model is a midsize SUV.
Original trucks set to roll out are a pickup version of the rugged Jeep Wrangler, and the first appearance of the Ford Ranger midsize truck since manufacturing ceased in 2012.
Along with novel editions, carmakers are overhauling trucks and SUVs that are regulars in the brand's lineups.
Restyled pickups for 2019 are General Motors' long-running Chevrolet Silverado full-size truck, its sister brand GMC Sierra and the Ram 1500 truck from FCA.
A host of SUVs, including a few well-known names, are receiving refreshers or makeovers. They include the Acura RDX midsize SUV, which came out in late spring; BMW X4; Hyundai Santa Fe; Infiniti QX50; Mercedes-Benz's square-shaped G-Class 550 SUV; Porsche Cayenne, a trailblazer when it was introduced as a first-time utility model for a luxury sports car brand more than a decade ago; Subaru Forester midsize SUV; and Toyota RAV4 compact utility vehicle. On the electric side, Honda will add the Kona, a subcompact electric vehicle.
In a closer look at the first-time SUVS and trucks, the models are ground-breakers in various ways. Lexus brings out its smallest SUV in the UX, while Subaru introduces its largest in the three-row Ascent. The new Jaguar i-Pace is the luxury brand's first EV sport-utility. And Italian ultra-sports car maker Lamborghini will present its first SUV, the Urus. Meanwhile, domestic luxury builders Cadillac, with the XT4; and Lincoln, with the Aviator, are adding to the SUV count. Two more 2019 models, the Volkswagen Atlas and Volvo XC40, were released to the car-buying public in the spring to positive reviews.
By contrast, the new pickups are variations of well-known lines. Ford built the Ranger as a smaller alternative to the full-size F-150 — America's most popular model — before shelving the truck six years ago. In a period of growth for SUVs and trucks, Ford resurrected the Ranger.
The Drive auto website, highlighting a Ford statement, noted that the Ranger endured some tough tests to prepare it for the road, including robots piloting fully loaded trucks "through severe impacts at the brutal Silver Creek track in Ford's Arizona Proving Grounds. Not all testing has to be torturous," the website noted, explaining that the Ranger also spent time in the Australian Outback.
Another new model truck gets its roots from an off-road specialist, the Jeep Wrangler.
"The return of a Jeep-based pickup truck is exciting," said Anthony Alaniz, associate editor of Motor1.com. The Wrangler with truck bed brought back memories for owners of the early to mid 1980s CJ-8, including its Scrambler appearance package. "While it may not carry the legendary Scrambler nameplate, it will be a unique offering in an increasingly crowded market of compact pickup trucks," he said.
Among the SUVs, the 2019 Cadillac XT4 stirs interest. "It's evident that Cadillac aims to print money with the new, smallish XT4 crossover, but that's not because it's going to be obnoxiously expensive," the Jalopnik car website noted. Cadillac rolled out the vehicle, aimed at wanting a model a little smaller than the XT5 in size, at the New York Auto Show in March. The manufacturer pegged the starting price at a comparatively frugal $35,790. According to Cadillac, the first XT4s will be available this fall.
The Ascent is Subaru's second attempt, after the unsuccessful Tribeca, to build a three-row SUV. Starting at $31,995, the new model gets 21 mpg city, 27 highway; can tow 2,000-5,000 pounds and carries an 86-cubic-foot cargo hold with the seats down. "Subaru loads its newest model with tons of features, safety tech and 19 cup holders," Elle Hall wrote for cnet.com.
Lexus wades into the subcompact luxury crossover market with the UX, several years after luxury rivals brought out their own versions. "The 2019 UX was worth the wait, at least in terms of its styling," Andrew Ganz said in The Car Connection.
Meanwhile, the Jaguar i-Pace can go 240 miles on a charge, boosts 0-60 mph in four-and-a-half seconds and cost $70,495 but still has had trouble grabbing a toe hold against competitor Tesla X costing at least $10,000 more, according to June article in Automotive News trade magazine.