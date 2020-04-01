Big wireless tie-up finally closes; latest payroll figures don't reflect virus fallout

Sprint, T-Mobile create 3rd wireless giant
NEW YORK — Mobile carrier T-Mobile has completed the takeover of smaller rival Sprint, creating a new wireless giant that rivals AT&T and Verizon in size.
The companies announced the deal, valued at $31.6 billion based on T-Mobile's closing stock price Tuesday, two years ago. It has taken a long time to close because of pushback from state and federal regulators.
The Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice approved the deal last year, with DOJ telling the companies that they must set up satellite TV company Dish as a new wireless carrier — an unusual arrangement — in order to win approval. Public-interest groups said this was insufficient to correct the harms from the merger.
State attorneys general sued to block the deal, saying it would add billions to consumers' wireless bills. A federal judge ruled for the companies in February.
T-Mobile says that adding Sprint's spectrum, the airwaves that carry phone calls and data signals, will boost its network and make its service available to consumers at lower prices. It had promised regulators not to raise prices for three years.
T-Mobile also said Wednesday that CEO John Legere, is stepping down a month earlier than expected, handing the job off to chief operating officer Mike Sievert. Legere will remain a board member.
Firms cut 27K jobs before virus hit
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies shed 27,000 jobs in March, according to a private survey, a figure that mostly reflected the economy as it stood before the full impact of the viral outbreak.
Payroll processor ADP said small businesses took the biggest hit, losing 90,000 jobs, while medium-sized and large companies still added workers. Economists forecast that much larger job losses, probably in the millions, will be reported in the coming months.
March's figures are the first monthly job loss reported by ADP since Hurricanes Harvey and Irma slammed Texas and much of the southeast in September 2017.
ADP said that the figures were compiled from the week ending March 14, when the number of people seeking unemployment benefits was still largely in check.
The following week, unemployment claims exploded, soaring to 3.3 million, five times the previous record high.
Most of the job losses in the March ADP report were concentrated in a category that includes retail, which cut 37,000 jobs, and in construction, which shed 16,000. Hotels, restaurants and casinos lost 11,000 jobs.
Survey: manufacturing slides in March
WASHINGTON — American manufacturing slide in March, dragged down by economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday that its manufacturing index fell to 49.1 last month after registering 50.1 in February. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction.
Economists had expected a bigger drop in the index.
According to the ISM survey, new orders, export orders, production and hiring fell last month at U.S. factories.
Ten of 18 industries surveyed reported growth in Marcy, but six contracted, led by energy companies, coal producers and textile mills.
Construction spending down in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.3 percent in February with housing and nonresidential construction both showing weakness even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the February decline followed a 2.8 percent rise in construction in January. Economists are forecasting more declines to come, especially in housing activity as the stay-at-home orders in much of the country crimp home sales.
Home construction fell 0.6 percent in February with the weakness coming in home remodeling projects. Construction of single-family homes and apartments both showed gains.
Spending on nonresidential projects was down 2 percent with declines for office buildings, hotels and the category that covers shopping centers.
Government spending, which covers state and local building projects and the federal government, dropped 1.5 percent.
Macy's loses spot on S&P 500
NEW YORK — Its market value just a fraction of what it was five years ago, Macy's is being removed from the S&P 500 index.
S&P Dow Jones Global Indices said Tuesday that Macy's will be removed and shifted to the S&P SmallCap 600 as of Monday. The retailer is being replaced on the larger index by Carrier Global, which makes refrigeration and fire and security products.
At the start of 2015, Macy's had a stock market value of around $23 billion. In midday trading Wednesday, shares traded at $4.68, giving Macy's a market cap of about $1.45 billion. The stock has lost more than 70% of its value so far in 2020 as the virus pandemic shuts down stores and all but halts sales for many retailers. The company announced this week it would furlough most of its 125,000 employees.
Separately, Fitch ratings downgraded Macy's credit rating to so-called junk status, meaning the company is at an elevated risk of defaulting on its debts. Fitch also said it believes the retailer has enough cash on hand and available credit to weather the downturn.
Virus spreads and oil prices tumble
NEW YORK — The outbreak has reshuffled the pecking order of what holds value and there are few places where that is more evident than oil.
Over the last quarter the price of crude has fallen harder than at any point in history, plunging almost 70%, to around $20 per barrel. Those are levels not seen since 2002.
According to the API, U.S. crude inventories rose by 10.5 million barrels last week, well over twice what energy analysts had been expecting, and prices are falling again Wednesday.
During a press conference, President Donald Trump bemoaned the oil war that has broken out between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which has hastened the decline. Trump said he spoke this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that he has also spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"There's so much oil," Trump said. "In some cases, it's probably less valuable than water."
With millions of job losses expected already because of the pandemic, a shock to the energy sector would mean thousands of jobs lost.
On Wednesday Whiting Petroleum, one of the biggest drillers in the Bakken shale formation, sought bankruptcy protection. Energy demand was already in retreat before the emergence of the virus and there have been 208 bankruptcy filings in the past five years after oil and gas companies racked up $121.7 billion in debt, according to law firm Haynes and Boone. Few expect Whiting will be the last to file for protection with oil costing more to pull from the ground than what it fetches on the market.
Of course, for the vast majority of consumers, plunging oil prices is a blessing. Some stations are selling gasoline for less than $1 a gallon, though closer to $2 is the norm.
Car sales fall by double digits
DETROIT — Auto sales are evaporating with people on every continent shutting in, and certainly not haggling on car lots.
On Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler, which only reports quarterly numbers, said its U.S. sales fell 10 percent. Hyundai reported that March sales fell 43 percent and sales for the quarter dropped 11 percent.
Auto makers will report sales throughout the day. The Edmunds.com auto pricing site expects March sales to fall more than 35 percent from a year ago.
Quarterly sales are expected to fall about 12 percent despite a strong start to the year before the virus took root in the United States.
"The market took a dramatic turn in mid-March as more cities and states began to implement stay-at-home policies," said Jessica Caldwell, director of insights for Edmunds.
Ex-Hulu chief will run WarnerMedia
NEW YORK — Jason Kilar, the founding chief executive of Hulu and a former Amazon senior vice president, has been named CEO of WarnerMedia, the company announced Wednesday.
Kilar takes the reins of one of Hollywood's largest film and television factories, putting in him charge of the Warner Bros. movie and TV studio, HBO, CNN and other cable networks. The appointment comes just as WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T, is preparing the launch of its own streaming service, HBO Max.
Kilar succeeds John Stankey, who was promoted to AT&T president and chief operating officer in September. Kilar, who will begin May 1, will report to Stankey. HBO Max is set to launch in May.
Kilar, 48, was Hulu's chief from its inception in 2007 through 2013. After departing Hulu, he co-founded and was CEO of the streaming service Vessel for four years.
DID NOT EXPECT THAT: The pandemic has delivered unforeseen consequences, good and bad, for business across almost every sector.
The U.S. is among the countries unable to deliver enough tests for the coronavirus. A number of diagnostic companies, including Quest Diagnostics, have become critical in tracking its spread.
But COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is doing more harm to the New Jersey company than good, despite its essential role.
Quest expects its overall testing volumes to decline as other types of testing plunge. The company reported a testing volume decline exceeding 40% during the last two weeks of March, including COVID—19 testing. The reason is that visits to the doctor and elective medical procedures have almost come to a halt.
While occupancy rates at all major hotels has tumbled, Airbnb is reporting growth in long-term stays in peoples' hometowns, with families seeking more space and a housing critical for medical workers near hospitals. Such bookings have doubled in the past two weeks, according to the San Francisco company.
BAD NEWS: News Corp. is suspending printing operations for 60 local papers in Australia, where it is the biggest media group, as advertising revenue vanishes. Local newspapers in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia will be digital-only from next week. The newspapers depend heavily on advertising related to real estate auctions, house inspections, community events and restaurants — all of which have been closed.
MARKETS: Stocks tumbled, with losses on the Dow nearing 1,000, after Trump told the country to brace for "the roughest two or three weeks we've ever had in our country." The selling was widespread, and all 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 fell.