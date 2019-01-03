Celgene to be acquired for $74B
SUMMIT, N.J. — Bristol-Myers Squibb is spending $74 billion on fellow drugmaker Celgene in a deal aimed at stocking the combined company's development pipeline with cancer, immunology and cardiovascular treatments.
Bristol would gain the cancer treatment Revlimid in the cash-and-stock deal announced Thursday, as well as inflammatory disease treatments and several products close to launching.
The combined company will have nine products with more than $1 billion in annual sales. Bristol CEO Giovanni Caforio said the combination will create a deep product portfolio that drives growth.
Bristol-Myers Squibb would own about 69 percent of the company.
ACA sign-ups steady amid appeal
WASHINGTON — The government says 8.4 million Americans have signed up for coverage this year under the Obama health law, reflecting steady enrollment even as supporters of the law appeal a court ruling that declares it unconstitutional.
Thursday's numbers underscore the unexpected staying power of "Obamacare," which President Donald Trump failed to repeal after promising a better health insurance plan in its place.
The numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reflect the 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website. The final count will be higher, after major states like California and New York report.
Also on Thursday, Democratic-led states announced they're appealing a recent ruling by a conservative federal judge who declared the ACA unconstitutional. The law remains in place while the lawsuit continues.
Factory growth in US slows in Dec.
WASHINGTON — American factories grew last month at the slowest pace in more than two years.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its manufacturing index dropped to 54.1 in December, down from 59.3 in November and lowest since November 2016. Anything above 50 signals growth, and American manufacturing has been on a 28-month winning streak.
Still, the December drop was bigger than economists had expected.
New orders, production and factory hiring all grew at a slower pace last month. Eleven of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth last month, led by textile mills and apparel makers.
Several respondents cited higher costs and uncertainty arising from President Donald Trump's import taxes on steel, aluminum and hundreds of Chinese products.
ADP: Hiring robust a year-end
NEW YORK — Small business hiring surged at year-end, with payroll company ADP counting 89,000 new jobs at its small business customers.
That was up from a downwardly revised 38,000 in November, and gave small businesses an average of nearly 42,000 new jobs each month during 2018.
December's increase was the biggest gain for small businesses in what was an erratic year. Hiring was down from the 2017 monthly average of 61,000 new jobs. Some of the dip was due to the fact that businesses have struggled to find candidates for their open positions. But owners have also been cautious about hiring, holding back until they were sure they had enough new revenue to justify the added cost and risk.
Hiring was also robust last month at companies of all sizes, with 271,000 new jobs, ADP reported. The Labor Department's report Friday on December employment will give further clues about small business hiring, although the government does not break out job gains by company size.
GM names a new president
DETROIT — General Motors has promoted product development chief Mark Reuss to company president.
The longtime GM engineer replaces Dan Ammann, who is now CEO of GM's autonomous vehicle unit called Cruise Automation.
Reuss will continue to lead product development and the Cadillac luxury brand, which he took on last year. In his new job, he'll also head the company's quality organization.
Reuss has been with the company for his entire career starting as an intern in 1983. In the past he has run operations in North America and Australia as well as GM's engineering unit.
GM says he has been leading a transformation of the company's product development workforce to improve quality and speed up bringing new vehicles to market.
Judge orders talks in seed suit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge is ordering settlement talks in a lawsuit filed by black farmers from Mississippi and Tennessee who claim a company sold them faulty soybean seeds because of their race.
U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes told the farmers and Stine Seed Co. to begin mediation in a lawsuit alleging the company conspired with a seed salesman to sell thousands of dollars' worth of defective seeds to the farmers because they are black. Fowlkes on Thursday set a March 15 deadline for a settlement.
The suit alleges the good seeds the farmers thought they had bought from Stine were replaced by inferior seeds before delivery. The farmers say they were given the bad seeds because of "racial animus" against them. Stine and salesman Kevin Cooper call the accusations baseless and irresponsible.
Mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.51%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, starting the year with an inducement to prospective home buyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.51 percent from 4.55 percent. Despite recent declines, home borrowing rates remain far above last year's levels. The key 30-year rate averaged 3.95 percent a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate loans edged down to 3.99 percent this week from to 4.01 percent.
PepsiCo tests self-driving delivery
NEW YORK — Forget vending machines, PepsiCo is testing a way to bring snacks directly to college students.
The chip and beverage maker said it would start making deliveries with self-driving robots on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. Students will be able to order Baked Lay's, SunChips or Bubly sparkling water on an app, and then meet the six-wheeled robot at more than 50 locations on campus.
The robots used at the University of the Pacific will move at speeds of up to 6 miles per hour, according to Robby Technologies, which makes the robots. Three workers on the campus will be refilling the robots with food and drinks and replacing the batteries with recharged ones when they go dead.
PepsiCo says it's testing this way to deliver its snacks because more of its customers want a convenient way to buy them on their phones.
Rayovac sale to Energizer finalized
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Spectrum Brands has finalized its previously announced sale of its Rayovac battery division to competitor Energizer.
Spectrum says proceeds from the $2 billion cash deal will be used to pay down part of its $4.8 billion debt.