Big buyout announced for railroad industry; US airports are starting to get busier

Railroads combining in $25B deal
NEW YORK — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion in cash and stock, creating the first rail network linking the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The deal values Kansas City Southern at $275 a share, based on Friday's stock prices.
The acquisition would need the approval of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. The companies said they expect the process to take until mid-2022.
The combined company would operate about 20,000 miles of railway, employ 20,000 workers and generate annual revenue of $8.7 billion. In a joint statement, the railroads said their merger is "expected to create jobs across the combined network.''
They also said the deal would allow their customers seamless transportation throughout much of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Air travel showing signs of rebound
NEW YORK — More than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the pandemic tightened its grip on the United States more than a year ago.
It marked the 11th straight day that the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million people, likely from a combination of spring break travel and more people becoming vaccinated against COVID-19.
Airline executives say they have seen an increase in bookings during the last few weeks.
However, passenger traffic remains far below 2019 levels.
The TSA said Monday that it screened about 1.54 million passengers Sunday, which appeared to be the largest number since March 13, 2020. It was more than triple the 454,516 people that TSA reported screening on the comparable Sunday a year ago, and the seven-day rolling average of screenings has doubled since Feb. 1.
Still, the number of people passing through airport checkpoints Sunday was about one-fourth below the number on the closest Sunday in 2019.
Existing US home sales fell in Feb.
NEW YORK — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed last month as rising prices and a dearth of homes for sale kept some would-be buyers on the sidelines.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that existing homes sales in February fell 6.6% from January to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.22 million annualized units. Sales were up 9.1% from February last year.
Home prices continued to climb, driven by sales of higher-end homes. The report showed that the U.S. median home price was $313,000 in February, up 15.8% from a year earlier.
The red-hot housing market has left the number of available properties for sale at record lows, which has contributed to sharp increases in home prices.
At the end of February, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.03 million homes for sale, down 29.5% from a year earlier. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2-month supply, down from a 3.1-month supply a year earlier.
Homes typically remained on the market for only 20 days last month, NAR said.
"It's the reason why prices are rising," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Demand appears to be very strong."
Carmakers brace for more chip shortages
NEW YORK — A fire at a plant owned by Japanese chipmaker Renesas could deepen the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that has especially hampered automobile production.
The company, which makes chips for Toyota, Nissan and Honda, expects production at one of the buildings at its Naka Factory in Hitachinaka to be halted for a month.
Tokyo-based Renesas said the fire started when some equipment overheated and ignited, though it wasn't known what caused it to overheat. There were no casualties or damage to the building.
Renesas said two-thirds of the products made in the building could be produced elsewhere, although "due to the recent increase in demand for semiconductors, the situation does not allow for all products to be immediately produced alternatively."
Fed chief warns of risks of Bitcoin
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the U.S. public needs to understand the risks behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, even as the central bank itself is studying the potential costs and benefits of a digital dollar.
Powell said the Fed prefers to call crypto coins "crypto assets," because their volatility undermines their ability to store value, a basic function of a currency.
"They're highly volatile, see Bitcoin, and therefore not really useful as a store of value," Powell said in remarks to a virtual summit hosted by the Bank for International Settlements. "They're more of an asset for speculation. So they're also not particularly in use as a means of payment. ... It's essentially a substitute for gold rather than for the dollar."
Bitcoin has soared nearly ten-fold in value compared with a year ago, hovering around $57,000 on Monday. That is up from $5,830 in March 2020. It is often seen as a hedge against inflation, and inflation fears have risen as the Fed has kept its short-term benchmark interest rate pegged near zero for the past year. The Fed is also injecting $120 billion into the banking system each month by purchasing Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.
While Bitcoin is rarely used in transactions, that could change. Electric car maker Tesla said last month that it was buying $1.5 billion of Bitcoin and would soon accept Bitcoin payment for its cars.
Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one.
Microsoft workers to return to HQ
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29 as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a post Monday on the company's corporate blog, executive Kurt DelBene said Microsoft has been monitoring local health data and decided it can bring more employees back to its campus. DelBene said workers will have the choice to return to headquarters, continue working remotely or do a combination of both.
More than 50,000 people work at the company's headquarters campus in Redmond, 15 miles east of Seattle.
Saudi's tax payments from oil giant fall 30%
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30 percent less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the region's largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, the kingdom's largest taxpayer, transferred $110 billion to the government in 2020, down from nearly $159 billion the year before. The kingdom's 2021 budget plans to spend $263 billion, showing the significance of Aramco's payments to state coffers.
The state-controlled company's public figures offer key insight into the financial health of the kingdom, which relies on the energy sector for 80 percent of its exports and two-thirds of its financial revenues.
The firm stuck to its promise to pay out $75 billion in dividends for the year. Still, the decline came as its royalties and income taxes more than halved. Nearly all of the dividend money goes to the Saudi government, which owns more than 98 percent of the company.