Big bank profits plummet due to coronavirus; Johnson & Johnson cuts its outlook, raises dividend

Wells Fargo takes 1Q virus hit
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo's profits plunged nearly 90 percent in the first quarter as the bank had to set aside billion of dollars to cover potentially bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said Tuesday that it boosted its loan loss provisions — or the money set aside to cover potentially bad loans — to $3.83 billion from $845 million a year ago as borrowers face the possibility of going broke because the coronavirus has effectively shut down the U.S. economy and others around the world.
Wells reported first-quarter earnings of $653 million, or 1 cent per share, down 89 percent from a year ago. The San Francisco-based bank said it had revenue of $17.1 billion in the quarter, down from $21.6 billion for the same period in 2019.
Like its competitors, Wells' interest income declined as the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero because of the virus outbreak. Wells reported interest income of $11.3 billion for the quarter, down nearly $1 billion from 2019's first quarter. It also saw an increase in soured loans to the oil industry because of sharp declines in oil prices.
Wells Fargo has the largest presence among the dozens of banks operating in South Carolina.
JPMorgan is bracing for loan defaults
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that its first-quarter profit plunged nearly 70 percent, as the bank was forced to set aside billions of dollars to cover potential losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The New York-based bank put $8.29 billion in reserve to cover potentially bad loans, up from $1.5 billion last year. JPMorgan Chase is facing billions of dollars in losses shut down businesses across the country and put millions of Americans out of work, as borrowers who were in fine shape just weeks ago — ranging from individuals with credit cards to oil and gas companies — are now at risk of running out of money and defaulting on loans.
The last time JPMorgan had to set aside that amount of money to cover potentially bad loans was the first quarter of 2009, in the depths of the Great Recession.
Chase, the nation's largest bank by assets, is among the first of the major U.S. companies to describe the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It's profit fell to $2.87 billion from $9.18 billion in the same period a year earlier.
CEO Jamie Dimon said it was necessary for the bank to set aside significant funds "given the likelihood of a fairly severe recession." The loan losses came from two parts of its business: credit cards and wholesale lending to businesses.
J&J cuts outlook, focuses on virus vaccine
NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson, anticipating significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, slashed its 2020 sales forecast by billions of dollars and cut its profit expectations by about 15 percent.
It's one of the first major U.S. corporations to report first-quarter earnings and likely a harbinger of things to come as the outbreak disrupts the global economy.
The world's biggest health products maker on Tuesday said it now expects 2020 revenue of $77.5 billion to $80.5 billion, down from its January forecast of $85.4 billion to $86.2 billion. It also forecast adjusted earnings per share of $7.50 to $7.90, down from the January forecast of $9 to $9.15 per share.
Despite that, the company increased its quarterly stock dividend, for the 58th consecutive year, from 95 cents to $1.01 per share.
J&J faces both the prospect of lower sales as much of the world stays home to avoid infection, and higher costs as the company races to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus. The company is aiming to have its single-dose vaccine candidate available for broad use early in 2021, and also is testing two backup vaccine candidates.
"The vaccine is our biggest focus," finance chief Joe Wolk said.
Virus spurs drop in China exports
BEIJING — China's exports fell in March but at slower pace than the 17 percent contraction seen in January-February as the coronavirus shutdown paralyzed much business activity.
Exports sank 6.6 percent from a year earlier to $185.1 billion, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports declined 0.4 percent to $165.2 billion, recovering from a 4 percent fall in January and February after Beijing started reopening factories and stores.
Exports to the United States fell 20.8 percent from last year to $25.2 billion while imports of American goods declined 12.6 percent to $9.9 billion. China's politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States was $15.3 billion, accounting for three-quarters of its global surplus of $19.9 billion.
"The recovery in exports is likely to be short-lived," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. "Foreign demand will slump this quarter as COVID-19 weighs on economic activity outside of China."
Fiat Chrysler recalls pickups, SUVs
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide because the windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly.
The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500 pickups, 1500 Classic pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs. Documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say loose wiper arms can reduce a driver's visibility.
Fiat Chrysler says in a statement that it has no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem. Most of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and Canada.
Owners will be notified later this month and dealers will tighten the wiper nuts to fix the problem. Customers whose wipers don't clear the windshield or return to the rest position after being turned off should contact dealers.
NBC sets launch for streaming service
NEW YORK — NBCUniversal says its video-streaming service Peacock will launch nationally in July as planned, even though just a handful of its original series will be ready.
The service was meant to have a mix of originals, classic shows and movies, and current NBC programming like its late-night shows and "Law & Order: SVU." Original shows are key to hooking consumers inundated with new streaming services, but the coronavirus pandemic has largely shut down Hollywood production.
Peacock was also supposed to get a big push from the Olympics this summer, but the quadrennial games have been postponed until 2021.
Peacock now expects to have "dozens" of premieres of originals in 2021, said Matt Strauss, the company's chairman. It's tricky to predict when Hollywood production will return to normal after the coronavirus shutdown.
Peacock is rolling out Wednesday to Comcast subscribers as a sort of test before the national launch. It is still targeting July for a national rollout, but is also looking at moving up the date.
NBC is pitching Peacock as a free, ad-supported streaming service in an attempt to distinguish itself from a slew of new paid-subscription services that compete with market giant Netflix, including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and the upcoming HBO Max.
In July, Peacock will have a basic, free tier; a $5-a-month version with original series and other shows; and an ad-free version for $10 a month. Comcast subscribers get Peacock free, and NBC wants to bundle it with other platforms as well. Cable company Cox has already agreed to offer Peacock to its subscribers for free.
Renault closing main China unit
BEIJING — Renault SA said Tuesday it will shut down its main China business and focus on electric and commercial vehicles.
The French automaker's 7-year-old joint venture with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corp. already was suffering from lackluster sales before the outbreak of the coronavirus crushed Chinese demand.
China is the auto industry's biggest global market but competition is intense and total sales have fallen since their 2017 peak.
First-quarter sales this year fell 45.4% to 2.9 million cars, SUVs and minivans after Beijing closed dealerships and told consumers to stay home to stop the virus's spread.
Renault's factory is in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak began in December.
Renault plans to "maintain a long-term presence" in the Chinese markets for electric and commercial vehicles, a company statement said.
Electric development will be through two joint ventures including eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd. with Nissan Motor Co. The two companies are part of a global alliance.
Renault says it is seeking billions in state-backed loans, canceling its dividend for 2019 and its chairman is taking a pay cut, as the French automaker tries to weather the coronavirus crisis.
Finnair plans deal with China carrier
HELSINKI — Finnish carrier Finnair, which has focused heavily on routes to Asia, says it will deepen its cooperation with China's Juneyao Air and aims to set up a joint venture with the airline to operate the Helsinki-Shanghai route.
Finnair said in a statement Tuesday that the joint venture would enable the two carriers to offer an increased number of destinations, schedules and fare options via their main hubs, Helsinki Airport and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport.
Like many other airlines, Finnair has been hit very hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The company has, among other things, reduced its capacity by 90%, including scaling down its Asian flights and temporarily laying off most of its staff in the past few weeks.
The privately-held Juneyao Air, which launched its Shanghai-Helsinki route last year, was established in 2006. It has a fleet of 74 planes and carried over 20 million passengers in 2019.
Finnair gave no schedule for the joint venture, saying only that its creation depends on obtaining regulatory approvals.