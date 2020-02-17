Bezos commits $10B to climate change fight; GM withdraws from Australia, 2 other nations

Bezos vows $10B to fight climate change
NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.
Bezos, the world's richest man, said in an Instagram post that he'll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.
"I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change," Bezos said in the post.
Amazon, the company Bezos runs, has an enormous carbon foodprint. Last year, Amazon officials said the company would work to have 100 percent of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030.
The online retailer relies on fossil fuels to power planes, trucks and vans in order to ship billions of items all around the world. Amazon workers in its Seattle headquarters have been vocal in criticizing some of the company's practices, pushing it to do more to combat climate change.
Bezos said in the post Monday that he will call his new initiative the Bezos Earth Fund. An Amazon spokesman confirmed that Bezos will be using his own money for the fund.
GM is pulling out of three countries
DETROIT — General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday from officials concerned over job losses.
The company said in a statement Sunday that it plans to wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021. It also plans to sell its Rayong factory in Thailand to China's Great Wall Motors and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of this year.
GM has 828 employees in Australia and New Zealand and another 1,500 in Thailand, the company said.
In Thailand, the decision to sell GM's plant in Rayong, south of Bangkok, may well end up being good news for workers there. Great Wall Motors, a major maker of sport utility vehicles and pickups, said it intends to expand in Southeast Asia using the plant in Thailand as its base.
GM has struggled in Asia in the past year. Its International Operations, which include China, lost $200 million last year, including $100 million in the fourth quarter. It analyzed the business case for future production at the Rayong plant, but low utilization of its capacity and low sales volumes "made continued GM production at the site unsustainable," the company said.
GM is making the same moves in Japan, Russia and Europe, where "we don't have significant scale," CEO Mary Barra she said.
New disruptions at Europe's busiest airport
LONDON — Europe's busiest airport suffered the knock-on effects Monday of technical issues that disrupted travel over the weekend.
About 60 arrivals at Heathrow Airport were disrupted, reflecting almost 10 percent of the total number. Those troubles come a day after some 130 flights airlines were canceled.
Monday's disrupted flights were operated by British Airways, the largest airline at the west London hub. Sunday's disruptions included other airlines as well.
The airline said in a statement that the "technical issue with Heathrow Airport's systems has now been resolved but after 10 hours of disruption across all terminals, we do expect to see a knock-on effect to today's short-haul schedule.''
The airline said extra personnel had been brought in to help passengers.
Port giant DP World to delist stock
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Port operator DP World said Monday it will delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, returning the company to full state-ownership in a move that will help the Dubai government's investment company repay more than $5 billion to banks.
DP World, the world's fourth-largest port operator, runs operations across the world from as far east as Brisbane, Australia, to as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. DP World also has expanded aggressively into East Africa, where the Emirati government has begun building military bases.
Port and Free Zone World, which already owns 80.45 percent of DP World, will acquire the remaining shares listed on Nasdaq Dubai, a stock filing by the company said. The deal is estimated at approximately $2.7 billion.
Port and Free Zone World, which will fully own DP World, is a subsidiary of Dubai World, a government investment company.
Facebook CEO meets with EU officials
LONDON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met top European Union officials on a visit to Brussels on Monday, days before the bloc is expected to release new proposals on regulating artificial intelligence.
The billionaire social network founder is the latest U.S. tech executive to make the trip to the headquarters of the EU, which is becoming an increasingly important player in technology regulation. Zuckerberg's visit came as the company warned that potential regulation risked stifling innovation.
Zuckerberg met Margrethe Vestager, the EU's powerful executive vice president in charge of making Europe "fit for the digital age." He also had audiences with Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market, and Vera Jourova, vice president for values and transparency.
Vestager is set on Wednesday to release the first draft of the EU's proposed regulations on artificial intelligence, including facial recognition, and a digital strategy, which could have major implications for tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Apple.
The EU has already pioneered strict data privacy rules and issued multibillion-dollar antitrust fines against the likes of Google.
In an op-ed published in the Financial Times, Zuckerberg said big tech companies such as Facebook need closer government supervision.
Also Monday, Facebook released a "white paper" on content regulation outlining challenges and principles for authorities to consider when drawing up new rules on how to deal with harmful material such as child sexual exploitation or terrorist recruitment.
Quicken Loans chair back after stroke
DETROIT — Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert is slowly returning to work eight months after suffering a stroke.
The once-hard-charging Gilbert, 58, returned to his Detroit office early this year. He's there one or two days a week, using a wheelchair and accompanied by a service dog named Cowboy. He also spends three or four hours a day working with physical and occupational therapists at his home.
"When you have a stroke, here's the problem with it: Everything is hard. Everything," Gilbert told Crain's Detroit Business in his first interview since the stroke. "Like you wake up, getting out of bed is hard, going to the bathroom is hard, sitting down eating at a table is hard. You name it. You don't get a break. You're like trapped in your own body."
Gilbert is scheduled to give his first public speech since the May 25 stroke this Friday in Detroit.