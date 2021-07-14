You have permission to edit this article.
Beyond the Headlines: MUSC's Midlands Expansion

In this week's Beyond the Headlines, The Post and Courier Columbia's Jessica Holdman and Andy Shain discuss MUSC's expansion.

Beyond the Headlines: MUSC's Midlands Expansion is a discussion on how the state-owned hospital will shape medical care and competition across South Carolina. The event features Reporter Jessica Holdman and The Post and Courier Columbia Managing Editor, Andy Shain. Recorded 7/14/21.

