Best of Prep Sports Awards banquet returns to honor area stars

We made it.
A school and athletic year unlike any before it – and hopefully after it – has brought forth so many challenges, struggles and headaches.
It also produced the type of athletic excellence that is the norm in the Aiken Standard coverage area.
That we were able to see our student-athletes back out on their field of play is worth celebrating on its own, and now with the year coming to a close it's time to recognize the Best of Prep Sports – and this year we'll be back together to do it.
Throughout this section you'll find the area's best in each sport, and an award for Player of the Year will be given in each. Additionally, awards will be given to the area's Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and others.
This year's banquet will take place May 27 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, with doors opening to students, coaches and families at 5:45 p.m. for red carpet interviews and photo opportunities.
NFL defensive back and former Strom Thurmond Rebel Antonio Hamilton, a new member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing in Super Bowl LV with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We are thrilled to have Antonio Hamilton help us honor the area’s top high school athletes,” said John Boyette, executive editor of the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star. “We have followed his career from his days at Strom Thurmond High School all the way to the Super Bowl, and know he will deliver an inspirational message about his journey to the professional ranks.”