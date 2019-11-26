Best Buy cruises into holidays
NEW YORK — Best Buy is entering the critical holiday season with good cheer.
The nation's largest consumer electronics retailer on Tuesday joined a handful of other big box stores like Target and Walmart which are putting up strong sales numbers from the third quarter.
The company posted third-quarter profits of $293 million, or $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share, easily topping Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.04, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $9.76 billion, also exceeding expectations. Same store sales rose 1.7 percent, marking 11 consecutive quarters of gains.
Best Buy, once under severe threat from Amazon.com, is holding its own after aggressively expanding its online operations, speeding up deliveries and making visits to its stores for customers a better experience. That effort was led by Hubert Joly until he stepped down in 2019 after seven years as CEO. Corie Barry took over the job in June.
Dollar Tree, citing tariffs, cuts outlook
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree reported weak third quarter profits and trimmed its full-year guidance citing higher tariffs.
Dollar Tree said if fully implemented, the tariffs will increase its costs by $19 million in the fourth quarter, or 6 cents per share. The discount retailer estimates earnings per share for next quarter to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.80.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.66 to $4.76 per share, down from previous guidance of between $4.90 and $5.11. Shares slumped 17% Tuesday.
"We are planning to continue efforts to mitigate ongoing and potential new levels of tariffs as we head into 2020," said CEO Gary Philbin.
Dollar Tree is also still working to integrate its Family Dollar businesses, acquired in 2015 for almost $9 billion. The company has closed hundreds of Family Dollar stores and is in the process of rebranding some, and renovating others.
Dollar Tree reported profit of $255.8 million for the third quarter, or $1.08 per share, falling 4 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. The Chesapeake, Va., company posted revenue of $5.75 billion, slightly better than the projections of industry analysts.
Home prices up 2.1% in past year
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices increased modestly in September from a year ago, as roughly seven years of rising home values have hurt affordability.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.1% in September from a year ago, up from a 2% annual gain in August, according to a Tuesday report.
"For many buyers, the fall housing market provides several challenges and opportunities," said George Ratiu, senior economist at realtor.com. "While lower financing costs and a rising number of new homes are welcome signs in a market parched for inventory, prices are still climbing and the number of existing houses in the affordable price range is down by double-digits."
Prices have so steadily outpaced wage growth for several years that the market is now constrained by buyers' capacity to pay. Home values have tumbled 0.7 percent in San Francisco and increased just 0.8% in New York and 1.7 percent in Seattle. Of the major metro areas, Phoenix led with annual price gains of 6%, followed by Charlotte at 4.6 percent and Tampa at 4.5 percent.
New home sales slip but remain solid
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes dipped slightly in October compared with September but remain well above levels of a year ago, with lower mortgage rates helping spur a rebound in purchases.
The annual rate of single-family new-home sales slipped 0.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted 733,000, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. But that decline followed robust gains of 4.5 percent in September and 7 percent in August.
Sales of both new and existing homes have been on an upswing since summer, lifted by lower borrowing rates. Residential construction added to overall economic growth in the July-September quarter after a long period of declines. Most economists expect this strength to continue.
In October, sales of new homes were up in the Midwest and West but fell in the Northeast and South.
Consumers still bullish despite Nov. decline
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly for a fourth consecutive month, but it remains elevated with the holiday shopping season ramping up.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index ticked down to 125.5 in November from October's 126.1 reading.
Consumers' feelings about the present economic conditions also regressed slightly, but their short-term expectations for the future rose.
Bolstered by a strong labor market and rising wages, consumer confidence has been shaken somewhat by a global slowdown that's coincided with a drawn out U.S.-China trade war that has hurt American manufacturers and increased economic uncertainty.
Consumer confidence is closely watched by economists because spending by those consumers accounts for 70% of economic activity.
Audi plans to cut 9,500 jobs by '25
BERLIN — Volkswagen subsidiary Audi says it's cutting 9,500 jobs in Germany through 2025 as part of a transformation plan to make the company "lean and sustainable."
The automaker said Tuesday that at the same time, it expects to add 2,000 new positions for a net job loss of 7,500 jobs.
Audi currently employs some 90,000 people around the world, including 60,000 in Germany and has been struggling to keep up with domestic rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.
Some of its cars have also been part of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, which has centered on parent company Volkswagen.
Part of Audi's plan includes ensuring that new electric cars will be built at two plants in Germany.
E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jump
HONG KONG — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares have jumped 6.6 percent in their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Alibaba closed at the equivalent of $23.96 after trading as high as $24.21 per share.
Alibaba is already traded in New York. The new offering of 500 million additional shares raised more than $11 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest listing since 2010 — a rare boost for the city after months of political unrest.