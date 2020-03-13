Berkshire annual gathering will have few attendees this year; US movie theaters are staying open for now, despite virus scare

Berkshire annual meeting moves online
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett's annual shareholder meeting for Berkshire Hathaway draws professional-sporting-event sized crowds every year to Omaha.
But like major sports leagues, there will be no one in the stands for the big event this year because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett said Friday the May 2 event will stream live on Yahoo and there may be a some journalists on hand to ask questions.
“It is now clear, however, that large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community," he said. "We won’t ask this of our employees and we won’t expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a ‘hot spot’' in the current pandemic.”
Movie theaters, for now, are mostly open
NEW YORK — With few exceptions, movie theaters across North America are remaining open while Broadway theaters, sports arenas and museums close their doors to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
While Hollywood studios have canceled most upcoming films, this weekend is going forward with a slate of new releases and holdovers from recent weekends.
The largest chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are all operating, though some theaters are taking extra precautions. Aside from cleaning theaters and seats in between showings, the Alamo Drafthouse is requesting all parties leave empty seats to their sides. Larger theaters at some locations have been closed to adhere to bans on larger gatherings.
DoD may revisit big cloud contract
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is reconsidering its awarding of a major cloud computing contract to Microsoft after rival tech giant Amazon protested what it called a flawed bidding process.
Government lawyers said in a court filing that the Defense Department "wishes to reconsider its award decision" and take another look at how it evaluated technical aspects of the companies' proposals to run the $10 billion computing project.
The filing doesn't address Amazon's broader argument that the bidding was improperly influenced by President Donald Trump's dislike of Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos.
After Amazon sued the Pentagon, work on the project has been halted.