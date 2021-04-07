What would you say about someone after they die?

It all started with a movie.
Widdle and I were watching “The Bachelors” on Amazon, about a widower and his teenage son who pack up and move after a death in the family.
Styled as a romantic comedy, it was anything but — unless depression, teen drinking, self-mutilation, electro-shock therapy, slut-shaming and smothering grief are hilarious these days.
In one scene widower Bill (JK Simmons) is describing his late wife to a date. “She was everything,” he said. Me being moi, I turned to Widdle and said, “If I died and you started dating, how would you describe me?”
Him: “We’re doing THIS?!”
I squished my throw pillow. “Seriously. I’d want you to find love again. So if another woman asked, how would you describe me?”
Widdle chewed his lip. “I’d say you were a writer and exercised really hard. And… thin?”
I smiled, and waited. He looked confused.
“That’s it?” I asked.
“Off the top of my head, yes. I don’t like to think about you being dead,” he huffed.
“So I you wouldn’t describe me as a funny, loyal, sweet, generous person who loves Jesus?”
“Dd-uurr,” he stammered.
“Plus I have a warm heart!” I snapped.
“You’re a bit cold-hearted, actually,” he said. As my eyes bulged he added, “And I’m failing whatever test this is.”
So, the soul I love best in the world would sum me up thusly: I sweat, write and have an icy heart. Just the words a woman longs to hear. (Apparently, I’ll have to write my own obituary. Widdle would say something like, “She was born in North Carolina and died in South Carolina, probably from eating too much kale.”)
In the silence, Widdle cleared his throat. “I’m a little cold-hearted, too,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing. It means you’re rational and practical.”
“Yeah, it’s trending on eHarmony,” I said. “People pray for cold-hearted partners.”
“OK, how would you describe ME?” Widdle asked.
“That’s easy,” I replied. “Smart, honest, generous and compassionate, with a servant’s heart.”
“You say all that and no guy will ask you for a second date.”
“Oh, please. I wouldn’t date, let alone marry, if you died. Or disappeared,” I added, darkly. (I really wouldn’t because: 1) I enjoy being alone and 2) My mother always said older men are looking for a nurse or a purse.)
And so Widdle and I continued to wrangle, with me miffed at being labeled cold-hearted and him insisting that listing my attributes was unnecessary.
“I’d just say you were a darned good little wife. That covers it,” he said, smugly.
“It sounds like I wore aprons and churned butter. What if you were speaking at my funeral? What would you say then?” I asked.
“Just shoot me,” he sighed.
Finally it occurred to me, friends: You can’t have it all. Widdle is a fabulous husband, but not a smooth talker. He doesn’t gush. If he ate a wildly delicious meal prepared by a five-star chef, he’d nod and say, “Not bad.”
If he is truly impressed, and I mean down to his toenails, he says, “Pretty good.” He says it when I paint a room, refinish a dresser, win an award or make my famous vegan brownies: “Not bad.” “Pretty good.”
In the end, ready to end the conversation and the lousy movie, I offered a compromise: “OK, fine. Will you love me until I die?”
“And after that,” he replied, squeezing my hand. I almost burst into tears.
But I’m still writing my own obit.