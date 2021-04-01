Turkey season opened April 1

With the opening of private lands in game zones 1 & 2 and WMA lands statewide, April 1 means turkey hunters across the Palmetto State will be in the woods and fields chasing gobblers.
Game Zones 1 & 2 hunters are reminded that only one gobbler may be harvested the first 10 days of the season, and the tag used for that 10-day period is the Purple Tag (the 2nd one on your tag form). Game Zones 3 & 4 hunters have a one bird per day bag limit for the remainder of their season.
Don’t forget to report your harvest with SC Game Check. Over 2,000 turkeys harvested on private lands in Game Zones 3 & 4 have been reported as March 30, and the majority of those reports have come through the mobile app.
If you are an iPhone user, for optimal harvest reporting, make sure you are running the updated iOS app version. Please take a moment to see if you are running Version 1.0.1 by looking under the Profile Listing option in the top left-hand corner of your iPhone app.
If you are still showing Version 1.0.0, please search for the SC Game Check app in the App Store and click the Update button., or go directly to the app update here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/scdnr-turkey-harvest-reporting/id1551927329