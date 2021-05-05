Tri-county Cradle to Career has new executive

Crystal Robinson Rouse has joined Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative (TCCC) as the Director of Collective Action Networks. In this role she will be responsible for leading, overseeing, and coordinating the collective impact implementation of TCCC’s partners based in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. Her key responsibilities will include the development, implementation, facilitation, and completion of a variety of projects to support each of our network’s efforts to improve educational outcomes for children and youth.
Prior to joining TCCC, Rouse served as a Family & Community Engagement Officer for the Charleston County School District.
Over the course of her professional life, she has served many communities across the country in both formal and informal educational spaces, as a youth organizer, Anti-Racism Trainer, Director of Change Work, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Program Manager for Educational Programs, and College Administrator.
Crystal has also served as a Servant Leader, Ella Baker Trainer, organizer with the Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools and Young Advocate Leadership Training, and in a variety of capacities at Bennett College in Greensboro, NC. Upon her return to Charleston in 2016, Crystal served at the Department of Social Services as the Child Care Licensing Supervisor for Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper, and Orangeburg Counties.
Rouse is a native of Charleston, one of six children, a proud wife, and a mother of eight. She is a graduate of Burke High School, possesses a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Brevard College, a master’s degree in Adult Education with an emphasis in Community and Higher Education from North Carolina A&T State University, and a Master’s of Education in Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina.