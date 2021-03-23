This falls in the category of 'You can't make this stuff up'

You’ve heard me say this before; it’s a classic line in the news biz: “You can’t make this stuff up.”
That’s what journalists — whether print, TV or radio — tell each other when they’re covering a story that defies belief. If we wrote it as fiction, no publisher would touch it. But it really happened.
A few examples:
• Is a good nap worth $279? Millions of us have been wearing sweatpants, dorm pants and leggings for the last year, thanks to ‘Rona. They’re comfortable, low-maintenance and perfect for those days when you don’t leave the house. Jeans are soooo 2020. Well, some companies have taken “loungewear” to a new level. Introducing… the Nap Dress!
A Nap Dress is a loose mid-length garment with a smocked bodice and puffy sleeves. Think “Bridgerton” or “Little House on the Prairie.” Why one needs a special dress to nap is beyond me, when God gave us stretched-out yoga pants and frayed pajama bottoms.
Nap dresses—specifically marketed for napping and lounging—range from $40 to $279. One manufacturer, Hill House Home, sold $1 million worth of nap dresses in 12 minutes, according to Fast Company magazine.
Sweet dreams not included.
• A passenger fired off some pepper spray ON A PLANE last week. It happened before United Airlines Flight 1061 from Florida to New Jersey took off. The can of pepper spray was on a keychain and somehow missed by TSA, who were probably too busy confiscating crayons and hair gel.
According to The Daily Mail, the passenger accidentally booped the canister and before you could say “are my eyes on fire?” folks were wheezing. The plane turned around and passengers could opt off or stay on. The flight finally took off one hour and 21 minutes late.
TSA officials said the agents who missed the spray canister have attended a “refresher course” in what’s allowed in carry-on luggage. Hang onto your Tic-Tacs, folks.
• Remember Mr. Potato Head? And his wife, Mrs. Potato Head? Since 1951, a gazillion kids have practiced hand-eye coordination by sticking on their ears, mouths, mustaches, etc.
Well, new times. Now Hasbro’s toy boxes will simply say “Potato Head,” with no gender. After much confusion, the company claimed that it removed “Mr.” from the brand, but not from the TOY. Huh?
Hasbro announced the rebrand in conjunction with the launch of a brand-new "Create Your Potato Head Family" kit. It features two potato parents and a potato baby for "modern families," including some with same-sex potato parents. I’m all about inclusion, but this just makes me want some Tater Tots.
• What has eight legs and a mean right hook? The octopus, that’s who. Researchers have discovered the octopuses sometimes sucker punch fish FOR NO REASON. I relate to that so hard.
According to research published in Ecology magazine, octopuses have been videoed punching fish. Deliberately. Sometimes there's a reason, but other times they just lash out at random.
Again, relatable.
Sometimes, a solitary octopus will join a school of fish to hunt for food. In that context, researchers saw them hit fish as a partner-control mechanism, to deflect them from the octopus's meal, to guide where they swim… and as punishment. (That’s hilarious: “You had ONE JOB, Bob!”)
And sometimes, the eight-legged creature just punches the fish — for no discernible reason. The first time researcher Eduardo Sampaio witnessed this tantrum sucker-punch, he “laughed and almost choked on my regulator," according to National Public Radio’s Morning Edition. "I just burst out laughing."
A punching octopus. Raise your hand if you understand.