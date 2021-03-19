The HBO Gemstones are back and looking for extras

HBO’s Series “The Righteous Gemstones” has returned to film Season 2 in the Charleston and Summerville area. They are currently seeking those interested in working as background extras.
Many extras will be needed thru out the season. Filming begins this week and continues thru mid-September. All ages, ethnicities and types are needed and all extras are paid.
Anyone selected for filming on Season 2 will be required to have two COVID tests prior to filming, arranged and paid for by the production company.
Extras that film on their scheduled date will receive an additional $50 for each test taken.
Those interested in being considered should submit the following: 2 current photos (close-up & full length). These photos can be taken with a cell phone.
Your name, phone, age, city/state you reside, height/weight, complete clothing sizes (for wardrobe purposes) and description of any visible tattoos or piercings.
SUBMISSIONS should be sent to TRG2background@gmail.com with heading as your your ethnicity, gender and city/state where you reside.
You can check on the show's daily casting need on the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Tona-B-Dahlquist-Casting-354971765249